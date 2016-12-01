Evo anuncia cuatro proyectos para garantizar agua a La Paz

El presidente Evo Morales anunció el jueves la ejecución de cuatro proyectos, llave en mano, para garantizar agua a la población de La Paz, para lo que aseguró una inversión de 78 millones de dólares.
“El Gobierno no se hace ningún problema en garantizar los cuatro proyectos, prácticamente 78 millones de dólares, hemos estado reunidos con el equipo económico para garantizar los 78 millones”, precisó en conferencia de prensa.
El Mandatario boliviano explicó que el primer proyecto consiste en la construcción de una toma de agua de la laguna Kasiri, en el sector Palcoma, para alimentar la primera represa de Hampaturi mediante tuberías.
Además, informó que se construirá una represa para contener el agua de la laguna Kasiri y aclaró que no se bombeará el agua de esa reserva, sino se aprovechará el deshielo que se dirige a los bofedales.
“Los técnicos informan que el costo de este trabajo será 8.900.000 dólares (61.944.000 bolivianos) con un tiempo de ejecución de 43 días calendario”, detalló e indicó que esos trabajos aportarán 280 litros por segundo de agua para La Paz.
El Presidente dijo que el segundo proyecto es el trasvase de agua de los sectores de Pongo y “Estrellani” a Incachaca y la construcción de estaciones de bombeo, que demandarán una inversión de 20 millones de dólares.
“En este tema de bombeo habrá una obra de toma del sector pongo y tendido de tubería de acero para impulsión, diámetro de tubería 200 pulgadas y son 18 kilómetros”, detalló Morales.
Dijo que esos trabajos aportarán 100 litros por segundo de agua a la represa de Inchachaca.
El Jefe de Estado explicó que el tercer proyecto establece la captación subterránea de agua del río Irpavi y la construcción de una presa en ese torrente, con una inversión de 7 millones de dólares con un tiempo de ejecución de 120 días calendario.
“Aportaría 80 litros por segundo (de agua) al sistema de Pampahasi, este proyecto también es llave en mano”, indicó.
Por último, dijo que el cuarto proyecto establece la construcción de una represa en la parte alta del río Choqueyapu, que tendrá una capacidad de almacenaje de 6 millones de metros cúbicos, con una inversión de 42 millones de dólares.
“Esa represa aportará 500 litros de agua por segundo al sistema de Achachicala”, aseguró.
Por otra parte, el jefe de Estado consideró que se deberían construir represas en todas las algunas ubicadas en el sector de la cordillera, para que en un futuro puedan abastecer a la La Paz, en caso de registrarse otra escasez de ese líquido vital.
LA PAZ/ABI
