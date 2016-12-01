¿Por qué falló el cálculo de combustible del piloto de LAMIA?

Miguel Quiroga estaba confiado. Y esa seguridad fue la que transmitió a su tripulación y a los operadores aéreos de Bolivia, quienes le dieron vía libre para despegar: “Lo hacemos en menos tiempo, no se preocupen”, fueron las palabras que le dijo Alex Quiste -quien presentó el plan de vuelo- a Celia Castedo, en el Aeropuerto de Viru Viru.
Desde el inicio, la programación del vuelo fue incorrecta para ese tipo de aeronave. El avión de LAMIA tenía el combustible justo para llegar en cuatro horas y 22 minutos al Aeropuerto de Rionegro, en Medellín. No contaba con resto suficiente para dirigirse a uno alternativo en caso de alguna emergencia o de que esa estación aérea debiera cerrar su pista por algún accidente.
Consultado por Infobae, un experto en aeronavegación explicó qué pudo pasar en el aire y cuáles fueron los eslabones que compusieron una trágica cadena de errores. “Los aviones consumen menos combustible cuando vuelan a velocidad crucero a alta altura. Al momento de descender, para ahorrar más combustible, muchos pilotos bajan la nariz y sacan potencia a los motores. Es una práctica común”, señaló el experto, que prefirió mantener en reserva su identidad.
Según la explicación, ésta es una práctica común y extendida en los vuelos privados o de aviones pequeños. No en los comerciales, los cuales no pueden especular con los costos de combustible y tienen que cumplir con estrictos protocolos.
“Pero lo que seguramente se ahorró al comenzar su descenso volvió a perderlo de manera más rápida cuando desde la torre de control de Medellín le dijeron que aún no podía aterrizar y comenzó a dar vueltas. En ese momento debió aumentar -a una altura mucho más baja de la que mantenía desde su salida de Bolivia- la potencia a los motores que antes había ‘relajado’. Mantener esa potencia fue lo que le costó mayor ‘pérdida’ de combustible”, indicó el especialista en seguridad aérea, y añadió: “Ese tiempo, esos minutos, sin advertir a los controladores que estaba con poco combustible y luego en emergencia, fue fatal. Allí perdió el poco combustible que le quedaba y sucedió lo que nadie esperaba”.
Además, fue clave que no describiera la situación al principio del diálogo con la torre de control. “Fue cuestión de tiempo”, indicaron a Infobae. El piloto no calculó que con las vueltas que debería dar hasta que atendieran a otro avión que había acusado “pérdida de combustible” -y la consecuente revisión de pista-, no haría a tiempo para llegar. “Cuando declaró la falla eléctrica era porque los motores ya no funcionaban”, añadió el experto.
El plan de vuelo de Quiroga y su poca versatilidad de apartarse de sus verdaderas intenciones habrían sido fatídicos para el destino trágico de sus transportados. Como consecuencia de ello, murieron 71 personas y seis se encuentran en estado delicado. La mayoría de las víctimas eran futbolistas y dirigentes del club brasileño Chapecoense, quien viajaba a Medellín para disputar la final de la Copa Sudamericana contra el Atlético Nacional.
Tomado de Infobae
This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how
to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and
your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really enjoyed what you had
to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i
own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of
spam responses? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you
can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much
appreciated.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve have in mind your
stuff prior to and you’re just extremely excellent.
I really like what you’ve got right here,
certainly like what you are saying and the way in which by which you
say it. You make it entertaining and you continue to take care
of to keep it smart. I can not wait to learn much
more from you. This is actually a terrific website.
First of all I want to say excellent blog! I had a quick question which I’d
like to ask if you do not mind. I was curious to find out how you
center yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
I have had difficulty clearing my mind in getting my ideas out there.
I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15
minutes are usually lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin.
Any suggestions or hints? Kudos!
Generally I don’t learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that
this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me.
Thank you, very great post.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and come with almost all
important infos. I’d like to look more posts like this
.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this
article. I wish to read even more things about
it!
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if
you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you stop it,
any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very
much appreciated.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like
a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any methods to help protect against content
from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Keep this going please, great job!
It’s wonderful that you are getting thoughts from this article
as well as from our dialogue made here.
This design is spectacular! You definitely know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really loved what you had to say,
and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
It’s great that you are getting ideas from this article as well as from our argument made at this time.
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make severely posts
I would state. This is the very first time I frequented
your website page and up to now? I surprised with
the research you made to make this particular post incredible.
Magnificent activity!