¿Por qué falló el cálculo de combustible del piloto de LAMIA?

Miguel Quiroga estaba confiado. Y esa seguridad fue la que transmitió a su tripulación y a los operadores aéreos de Bolivia, quienes le dieron vía libre para despegar: “Lo hacemos en menos tiempo, no se preocupen”, fueron las palabras que le dijo Alex Quiste -quien presentó el plan de vuelo- a Celia Castedo, en el Aeropuerto de Viru Viru.

Desde el inicio, la programación del vuelo fue incorrecta para ese tipo de aeronave. El avión de LAMIA tenía el combustible justo para llegar en cuatro horas y 22 minutos al Aeropuerto de Rionegro, en Medellín. No contaba con resto suficiente para dirigirse a uno alternativo en caso de alguna emergencia o de que esa estación aérea debiera cerrar su pista por algún accidente.

Consultado por Infobae, un experto en aeronavegación explicó qué pudo pasar en el aire y cuáles fueron los eslabones que compusieron una trágica cadena de errores. “Los aviones consumen menos combustible cuando vuelan a velocidad crucero a alta altura. Al momento de descender, para ahorrar más combustible, muchos pilotos bajan la nariz y sacan potencia a los motores. Es una práctica común”, señaló el experto, que prefirió mantener en reserva su identidad.

Según la explicación, ésta es una práctica común y extendida en los vuelos privados o de aviones pequeños. No en los comerciales, los cuales no pueden especular con los costos de combustible y tienen que cumplir con estrictos protocolos.

“Pero lo que seguramente se ahorró al comenzar su descenso volvió a perderlo de manera más rápida cuando desde la torre de control de Medellín le dijeron que aún no podía aterrizar y comenzó a dar vueltas. En ese momento debió aumentar -a una altura mucho más baja de la que mantenía desde su salida de Bolivia- la potencia a los motores que antes había ‘relajado’. Mantener esa potencia fue lo que le costó mayor ‘pérdida’ de combustible”, indicó el especialista en seguridad aérea, y añadió: “Ese tiempo, esos minutos, sin advertir a los controladores que estaba con poco combustible y luego en emergencia, fue fatal. Allí perdió el poco combustible que le quedaba y sucedió lo que nadie esperaba”.

Además, fue clave que no describiera la situación al principio del diálogo con la torre de control. “Fue cuestión de tiempo”, indicaron a Infobae. El piloto no calculó que con las vueltas que debería dar hasta que atendieran a otro avión que había acusado “pérdida de combustible” -y la consecuente revisión de pista-, no haría a tiempo para llegar. “Cuando declaró la falla eléctrica era porque los motores ya no funcionaban”, añadió el experto.

El plan de vuelo de Quiroga y su poca versatilidad de apartarse de sus verdaderas intenciones habrían sido fatídicos para el destino trágico de sus transportados. Como consecuencia de ello, murieron 71 personas y seis se encuentran en estado delicado. La mayoría de las víctimas eran futbolistas y dirigentes del club brasileño Chapecoense, quien viajaba a Medellín para disputar la final de la Copa Sudamericana contra el Atlético Nacional.

Tomado de Infobae