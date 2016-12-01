Suspenden permiso a Lamia y destituyen a ejecutivos de la DGAC y Aasana

El Ministerio de Obras Públicas determinó este jueves la suspensión del permiso de operación otorgado a la empresa Lamia Corporation SRL, además de la destitución de las autoridades de la DGAC y de Aasana.
Estas son las primeras decisiones del Gobierno bolivianos tras el accidente en Colombia de la aeronave de dicha empresa que segó la vida de 71 personas, entre los que estaba el equipo brasileño Chapecoense.
El ministro de área, Milton Claros, informó en conferencia de prensa que a raíz del accidente se “ha instruido a la DGAC y Aasana, primero, la suspensión de operador aéreo (AOC)” a la Lamía. Además anunció el inicio de una investigación a la empresa, sobre los dueños y los capitales.
“Se ha instruido una investigación sobre la autorización del permiso de operación a esta empresa, si es que esta empresa ha cumplido con todos los requisitos mínimos y las exigencias que se tienen, además se ha solicitado una investigación específica sobre los capitales que constituyen, los propietario de esta empresa, quiénes son accionistas, el plantel ejecutivo y toda la parte administrativa que tiene que ver con la operación de esta empresa”, sostuvo.
Adicionalmente anunció la destitución de las autoridades civiles aeronáuticas, tanto de la Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC) como de la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación Aérea (Aasana).
“Se ha instruido el cambio del personal ejecutivo tanto de DGAC como de Aasana, vamos hacer un recambio mientras duren las investigaciones, nosotros no estamos responsabilizando a ninguna persona pero mientras duren las investigaciones vemos por conveniente que los ejecutivos puedan ser suspendidos, mientras dure este proceso de investigación”, aclaró.
Acotó que se realizará una investigación interna en Aasana y DGA para conocer sobre los permisos otorgados tanto para la parte operativa como la administrativa.
También la Unidad de Transparencia del Ministerio de Obras Públicas realizará un trabajo coordinado y directo sobre el caso.
LA PAZ/Fides
