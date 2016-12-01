Fecha de publicación: Jueves 1 de diciembre de 2016 -- 12:51

Suspenden permiso a Lamia y destituyen a ejecutivos de la DGAC y Aasana

El avión de Lamia que se accidentó en Colombia. (Internet)

El avión de Lamia que se accidentó en Colombia. (Internet)

El Ministerio de Obras Públicas determinó este jueves la suspensión del permiso de operación otorgado a la empresa Lamia Corporation SRL, además de la destitución de las autoridades de la DGAC y de Aasana.

Estas son las primeras decisiones del Gobierno bolivianos tras el accidente en Colombia de la aeronave de dicha empresa que segó la vida de 71 personas, entre los que estaba el equipo brasileño Chapecoense.

El ministro de área, Milton Claros, informó en conferencia de prensa que a raíz del accidente se “ha instruido a la DGAC y Aasana, primero, la suspensión de operador aéreo (AOC)” a la Lamía. Además anunció el inicio de una investigación a la empresa, sobre los dueños y los capitales.

“Se ha instruido una investigación sobre la autorización del permiso de operación a esta empresa, si es que esta empresa ha cumplido con todos los requisitos mínimos y las exigencias que se tienen, además se ha solicitado una investigación específica sobre los capitales que constituyen, los propietario de esta empresa, quiénes son accionistas, el plantel ejecutivo y toda la parte administrativa que tiene que ver con la operación de esta empresa”, sostuvo.

Adicionalmente anunció la destitución de las autoridades civiles aeronáuticas, tanto de la Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC) como de la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación Aérea (Aasana).

“Se ha instruido el cambio del personal ejecutivo tanto de DGAC como de Aasana, vamos hacer un recambio mientras duren las investigaciones, nosotros no estamos responsabilizando a ninguna persona pero mientras duren las investigaciones vemos por conveniente que los ejecutivos puedan ser suspendidos, mientras dure este proceso de investigación”, aclaró.

Acotó que se realizará una investigación interna en Aasana y DGA para conocer sobre los permisos otorgados tanto para la parte operativa como la administrativa.

También la Unidad de Transparencia del Ministerio de Obras Públicas realizará un trabajo coordinado y directo sobre el caso.

LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
20 comments on “Suspenden permiso a Lamia y destituyen a ejecutivos de la DGAC y Aasana

  6. It’s really a nice and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this helpful information with us.

    Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Responder

  8. Thanks for the marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed
    reading it, you can be a great author.I will be sure
    to bookmark your blog and will often come
    back sometime soon. I want to encourage that you continue your great job, have a nice weekend!

    Responder

  9. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and
    in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

    Responder

  10. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually understand what
    you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally seek advice
    from my site =). We could have a hyperlink alternate arrangement between us

    Responder

  14. Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
    I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but
    I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m
    looking for something completely unique. P.S
    My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!

    Responder

  15. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to
    do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
    thank you

    Responder

  17. Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it
    from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements
    would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Bless you

    Responder

  18. I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.

    It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you
    did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  19. Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
    There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content.

    Please let me know. Cheers

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>