Analista: “Un piloto no declara emergencia porque le quitan la licencia”

Omar Durán, abogado e investigador de temas militares y aeronáuticos y exoficial del ejército, aseguró hoy en el programa de El Café de Mañana de Radios Fides que un piloto no declara emergencia para no perder su licencia, las afirmaciones las realizó en alusión al piloto del avión de Lamia que se estrelló en Colombia, Miguel Quiroga.
“¿Por qué un piloto no pide emergencia?, porque cuanto pides emergencia y es tu culpa, para empezar dejas de volar toda la vida, ya no vuelves a volar nunca más, te quitan tu licencia de por vida”, dijo.
Según Durán, cuando se declara la emergencia también la empresa es afectadas porque una declaratoria de estas características implicaría “irresponsabilidad” y otros otras empresas también le iniciarían procesos.
Aclaro que aquello sucede porque se provoca un importante movimiento de personal.
“Cuando eres irresponsable automáticamente te quitan tu licencia de por vida y si no sabes hacer otra cosa más tendrán que vender caramelos en la tienda. A parte que para la empresa es una muerte, porque ha movido bomberos, paramédicos, ambulancias y las naves que están esperando te meten también el proceso porque otra aeronave tenía que ir a recoger pasajeros a Lima se atrasó una hora entonces inicia proceso”, dijo.
Durán también aseguró que podría iniciarse un proceso no sólo a las autoridades del área aeronáutica sino al Estado.
“Si los futbolistas estaban asegurados en otras empresas, esa empresas le van a seguir un proceso a Lamia, como Lamia no tiene billetes quien debería pagar es la DGAC, que a su vez es dependiente del Ministerio de Obras Públicas que depende del Estado y ahí se viene duras sanciones económicas para el país”, apuntó.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hi there fantastic website! Does running a blog such
as this take a large amount of work? I’ve very little understanding of
computer programming however I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyhow, should you have
any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off topic but I just needed
to ask. Cheers!
I every time spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles or reviews daily along with
a cup of coffee.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your site
on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info you present here
and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, great site!
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to mention that I
have really loved browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss
feed and I am hoping you write again soon!
I like it when folks come together and share thoughts.
Great site, stick with it!
Hi Dear, are you actually visiting this web page daily, if
so afterward you will definitely take good know-how.
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this post! It’s the little changes that produce the most
significant changes. Many thanks for sharing!
This post is priceless. Where can I find out more?
This is a topic that is near to my heart… Best
wishes! Where are your contact details though?
I am not sure where you are getting your
information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems
of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it
seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help
stop content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
Thanks for another informative site. The
place else may I get that kind of information written in such
a perfect way? I have a venture that I’m just now operating on, and I have been at the look out for such info.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your site.
You have some really good posts and I feel I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back
to mine. Please send me an email if interested. Regards!
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s posts every
day along with a cup of coffee.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing issues with
your site. It appears as though some of the text on your content are
running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know
if this is happening to them as well? This might be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Cheers
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was once totally right.
This publish truly made my day. You cann’t consider
just how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thank you!
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you really realize
what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please also talk
over with my web site =). We may have a hyperlink trade arrangement
between us
That is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Short but very precise information… Appreciate your sharing this one.
A must read post!
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who has been doing
a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me lunch because I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to talk
about this matter here on your web site.
Hi to all, because I am really eager of reading this web site’s post
to be updated regularly. It contains fastidious information.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that
service? Thanks!