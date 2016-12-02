Fecha de publicación: Viernes 2 de diciembre de 2016 -- 17:29

Analista: “Un piloto no declara emergencia porque le quitan la licencia”

El abogado Omar Durán en el Café de la Mañana. (Fides)

Omar Durán, abogado e investigador de temas militares y aeronáuticos y exoficial del ejército, aseguró hoy en el programa de El Café de Mañana de Radios Fides que un piloto no declara emergencia para no perder su licencia, las afirmaciones las realizó en alusión al piloto del avión de Lamia que se estrelló en Colombia, Miguel Quiroga.

“¿Por qué un piloto no pide emergencia?, porque cuanto pides emergencia y es tu culpa, para empezar dejas de volar toda la vida, ya no vuelves a volar nunca más, te quitan tu licencia de por vida”, dijo.

Según Durán, cuando se declara la emergencia también la empresa es afectadas porque una declaratoria de estas características implicaría “irresponsabilidad” y otros otras empresas también le iniciarían procesos.

Aclaro que aquello sucede porque se provoca un importante movimiento de personal.

“Cuando eres irresponsable automáticamente te quitan tu licencia de por vida y si no sabes hacer otra cosa más tendrán que vender caramelos en la tienda. A parte que para la empresa es una muerte, porque ha movido bomberos, paramédicos, ambulancias y las naves que están esperando te meten también el proceso porque otra aeronave tenía que ir a recoger pasajeros a Lima se atrasó una hora entonces inicia proceso”, dijo.

Durán también aseguró que podría iniciarse un proceso no sólo a las autoridades del área aeronáutica sino al Estado.

“Si los futbolistas estaban asegurados en otras empresas, esa empresas le van a seguir un proceso a Lamia, como Lamia no tiene billetes quien debería pagar es la DGAC, que a su vez es dependiente del Ministerio de Obras Públicas que depende del Estado y ahí se viene duras sanciones económicas para el país”, apuntó.

LA PAZ/Fides

