Fecha de publicación: Viernes 2 de diciembre de 2016 -- 11:04

Campeón mundial de la Fórmula 1 anuncia su retiro

El piloto Nico Rosberg. (Prensa Libre)

El piloto Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) ha anunciado este viernes su retirada inmediata de la Fórmula 1, apenas cinco días después de proclamarse campeón mundial por primera vez en su carrera. El alemán ha hecho el sorprendente anuncio durante la gala de campeones de la FIA en Viena.

“Para mí es un día muy especial porque voy a recibir el trofeo esta noche, va a ser increíble, pero también por otra razón. Quiero aprovechar la oportunidad para anunciar el final de mi carrera en la Fórmula 1″, dijo Rosberg en un mensaje compartido a través de redes sociales.

“Tenía un sueño claro desde que cumplí seis años: convertirme en campeón mundial de Fórmula 1, y estaba muy claro en mi mente. Lo he logrado y lo recordaré para siempre”, añadió el alemán, que deja un asiento libre en Mercedes para 2017. La escudería alemana aún no ha comunicado quien será su sustituto. Las especulaciones no se dispararán si no otorgan pronto su asiento vacío, con todos los grandes pilotos interesados en ese coche campeón, Fernando Alonso entre ellos.

En su comunicado de despedida, noticia bomba en la Fórmula 1, el flamante campeón da muestras de agotamiento tras las últimas temporadas de pelea con Lewis Hamilton en el equipo Mercedes. Rosberg, hijo del también campeón del mundo, Keke, fue padre hace un año. Desde entonces, siempre se ha referido a su nueva situación familiar como un enorme cambio en su vida. “Mi siguiente paso es ser padre y esposo”, apuntó Rosberg en su mensaje.

“Sigo a mi corazón. Se siente uno bien”, manifestó Rosberg en declaraciones a un grupo de periodistas. “Es muy fácil. He alcanzado lo que quería alcanzar”, declaró asegurando además que no tiene suficiente motivación como para seguir compitiendo después de ganar el campeonato.

El piloto, nacido el 27 de junio de 1985 en la ciudad de Wiesbaden, debutó en la máxima categoría del motor el 12 de marzo de 2006 en el Gran Premio de Bahréin a bordo de un Williams. El pasado domingo se convirtió en el tercer alemán de la historia en ganar un título de Fórmula 1 tras Michael Schumacher y Sebastian Vettel.

Tomado de El Mundo

