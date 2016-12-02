Cuerpos de las víctimas rumbo a Bolivia, llegarán a las 14.00 al país

Los restos de las víctimas del accidente del avión de la empresa Lamia en este momento están rumbo a Bolivia, la aeronave Hércules de la FAB partió desde Medellín Colombia con las 10.10 horas. Según un comunicado de prensa de la Fuerza Aérea Boliviana (FAB).
“La Aeronave Hércules FAB 61 partió a horas 10:10 desde Medellín en la república de Colombia con 5 féretros y 21 pasajeros con destino al Estado Plurinacional Boliviano, repatriando los cuerpos de las víctimas del fatal accidente ocurrido en el cerro Gordo de La Unión en el departamento de Antioquía”, dicen la nota.
El avión que los traslada llegará primero al municipio de Cobija a horas 14.00, para dejar el cuerpo del que fuera el piloto de la Aeronave Miguel Quiroga Murakami.
Posteriormente la aeronave de carga C-130 irá con destino final hacia el aeropuerto de Viru Viru en el departamento de Santa Cruz.
LA PAZ/Fides
