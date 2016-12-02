Fecha de publicación: Viernes 2 de diciembre de 2016 -- 12:28

Evo Morales: “Para mí la OEA no existe ya”

El presidente Evo Morales aseguró este viernes en conferencia de prensa que para él la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) ya no existe y que perdió autoridad desde el momento en que expulsó a Cuba.

“Para mí la OEA no existe ya, y ¿cuándo ha perdido autoridad la OEA? desde el momento que expulsó, por razones netamente políticas e ideológicas, a Cuba, entonces que podemos pensar de la OEA, depende del secretario general de la OEA”, dijo.

En su criterio, si algunos funcionarios de dicha organización internacional son pro capitalista o  pro imperialista entonces ponen a la OEA a disposición de Estados Unidos.

“Hay que pensar seriamente en una profunda refundación de la OEA si queremos que surge una institución”, sostuvo. Cuestionó que la Celac surgió como la voz oficial de los pueblos de América latina en el caribe.

LA PAZ/Fides

