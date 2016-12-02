Presidente de Brasil no asistirá al funeral colectivo del Chapecoense

Por temor a las protestas contra el gobierno de Brasil, el presidente Michel Temer no presenciará el sábado el funeral colectivo de las víctimas del Chapecoense en el estadio Arena Condá.
Según el calendario establecido por la Presidencia, el mandatario sólo participará en una ceremonia reservada de recepción de los cuerpos en el aeropuerto municipal de Chapecó, prevista para la mañana del sábado.
Se espera que el presidente asista a ese acto acompañado por la primera dama, Marcela Temer, y entregue medallas de honor a los futbolistas y autoridades del club que fallecieron en el trágico vuelo de LAMIA.
El diario Folha de Sao Paulo advirtió que grupos de izquierda preparan manifestaciones contra el gobierno de Temer frente al Palacio del Planalto para el sábado. Ante esta amenaza, el presidente incluso recibió la recomendación de los asesores de no viajar a Chapecó, para impedir que una protesta estropee el homenaje a los fallecidos.
Sin embargo, por ahora, se mantiene el viaje. En palabras de un asesor presidencial, es importante que Temer muestre su solidaridad con una tragedia nacional e ignore a “los que quieren promover una disputa política en un momento de dolor”.
En el día del accidente, el presidente expresó su pesar y dijo que se trató de un hecho “lamentable” y “muy triste”. Recordó que el gobierno federal ha proporcionado aviones para el transporte de las familias de las víctimas a Colombia y el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores fue el encargado de proporcionar el desplazamiento a Brasil de los cuerpos.
Chapecó se prepara para el último adiós
Miembros de todas las fuerzas de Seguridad brasileñas participan en los preparativos del funeral, que se desarrollará en el Arena Condá, el estadio del equipo, con la presencia de más de 100.000 personas.
Tras la identificación de los restos, las 51 víctimas brasileñas serán repatriadas en tres vuelos que partirán de Medellín. Las directivas estiman que llegarán a primera hora del sábado al aeropuerto de Chapecó, donde se realizará una recepción con honores, que contará con la presencia de Michel Temer.
Tomado de infobae
