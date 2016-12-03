Fecha de publicación: Sábado 3 de diciembre de 2016 -- 13:57

Romero: joven de 17 años se declaró “en condiciones de asesinar” a Morales

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero. (Internet)

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero. (Internet)

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, reveló el sábado que una joven de 17 años de edad envió un mensaje electrónico a la embajada de Estados Unidos, en Bolivia, declarándose en condiciones de asesinar al presidente Evo Morales, y a cambio pidió protección.

“Esta persona señala que está en condiciones de asesinar al presidente Evo Morales y a cambio le pide (a la embajada de EEUU) que le pueda dar protección y asilo político a ella y a su familia”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.

Manifestó que tratándose de la seguridad del primer mandatario, se inició de  inmediato una investigación que incluye a dos cuentas de Facebook con las que tiene vinculación la muchacha.

LA PAZ/ABI

, ,
