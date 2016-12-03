Romero: joven de 17 años se declaró “en condiciones de asesinar” a Morales

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, reveló el sábado que una joven de 17 años de edad envió un mensaje electrónico a la embajada de Estados Unidos, en Bolivia, declarándose en condiciones de asesinar al presidente Evo Morales, y a cambio pidió protección.
“Esta persona señala que está en condiciones de asesinar al presidente Evo Morales y a cambio le pide (a la embajada de EEUU) que le pueda dar protección y asilo político a ella y a su familia”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.
Manifestó que tratándose de la seguridad del primer mandatario, se inició de inmediato una investigación que incluye a dos cuentas de Facebook con las que tiene vinculación la muchacha.
LA PAZ/ABI
I do not even understand how I finished up here, but I thought this put up
was once great. I don’t recognize who you might be but
certainly you’re going to a famous blogger in the event
you are not already. Cheers!
Helpful info. Fortunate me I found your web site accidentally, and I am shocked
why this accident didn’t happened earlier!
I bookmarked it.
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put
in penning this site. I’m hoping to see the same high-grade content from you later
on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged
me to get my very own website now 😉
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your
blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to
create your theme? Superb work!
Hello! I understand this is somewhat off-topic however I had to ask.
Does building a well-established blog like yours take a lot of work?
I am brand new to blogging but I do write in my journal
on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able
to share my own experience and views online. Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for new aspiring
bloggers. Thankyou!
If some one desires to be updated with latest technologies after that he must be
pay a visit this site and be up to date daily.
You actually make it appear really easy together with your presentation however I in finding this topic to be really one thing which I believe I’d by no means understand.
It kind of feels too complex and extremely large for me.
I’m taking a look forward for your next publish, I’ll attempt to get the hold of it!
I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content
in your case? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on some of the
subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome web
log!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has
a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced
but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any methods to help
prevent content from being ripped off? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Wow, amazing weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for?
you make blogging glance easy. The total glance of
your web site is magnificent, as smartly as the
content material!
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who has been doing
a little homework on this. And he actually ordered me lunch
simply because I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the
meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time
to talk about this matter here on your site.
Why users still use to read news papers when in this
technological globe the whole thing is presented on web?
Pretty component of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to claim that I
acquire in fact loved account your weblog posts. Anyway
I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you
get admission to constantly quickly.
Thank you for the good writeup. It actually was a
leisure account it. Look advanced to more added
agreeable from you! However, how can we keep in touch?
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to death at
work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, very good blog!
Post writing is also a excitement, if you know after that
you can write if not it is complicated to write.
I simply couldn’t leave your site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information a
person supply to your guests? Is going to be back regularly in order to check up on new posts
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading
it, you happen to be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog
and will eventually come back very soon. I want to encourage one
to continue your great job, have a nice morning!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website
yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to create my
own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
many thanks
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web page regularly,
this site is really good and the users are genuinely sharing pleasant thoughts.
Great post. I am facing a few of these issues as well..
Wonderful post! We will be linking to this particularly great content
on our site. Keep up the good writing.
At this time it looks like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue along with your
website in web explorer, may check this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a good component to
folks will omit your wonderful writing because of this problem.
Hi, constantly i used to check blog posts here in the early
hours in the morning, because i like to find out more and more.
Great post.
Hey! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web
the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider
worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the
top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Hi friends, nice paragraph and fastidious arguments commented
here, I am actually enjoying by these.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. That is an extremely well written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information.
Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme
in our community. Your website offered us with useful info to work on. You’ve performed a formidable task and
our entire neighborhood will probably be grateful to you.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful article. Many thanks for providing these details.
Hello! I just would like to give you a big thumbs up for your excellent information you have right
here on this post. I’ll be coming back to your site for
more soon.
It’s going to be end of mine day, however before end I am reading
this impressive post to increase my knowledge.
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different
topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet viewers, its really really pleasant
piece of writing on building up new blog.