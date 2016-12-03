Tumiri llega a Cochabamba y es trasladado al hospital Belga

Erwin Tumiri, uno de los dos supervivientes bolivianos del accidente de la línea aérea LaMia, llegó la madrugada del sábado a la ciudad de Cochabamba, donde fue trasladado al hospital Belga para una evaluación médica.
Tumiri arribó a las 6:45 al aeropuerto Jorge Wilstermann, señala un reporte del portal digital de El Deber, luego de haber realizado una parada en el aeropuerto internacional de El Alto.
El jefe de emergencia del nosocomio Belga, en un breve contacto con la prensa, confirmó que Tumiri se encuentra estable y que permanecerá en el sanatorio bajo observación durante toda la jornada del sábado.
El lunes en la noche, la aeronave de LaMia se estrelló cerca de Medellín, Colombia, con el saldo de 71 personas muertas, gran parte miembros del club de fútbol Chapecoense, y otras seis heridas, entre ellas dos bolivianos.
LA PAZ/ABI
