El Gobierno ve indicios de tráfico de influencias y omisión con Lamia

El ministro de Obras Públicas de Bolivia, Milton Claros, dijo el domingo que el Gobierno encuentra indicios de “posible incumplimiento de deberes” y “posiblemente uso indebido de influencias” en el control a la aerolínea Lamia y el vuelo que se estrelló cerca de Medellín y que causó 71 muertes.
En una entrevista con los medios estatales, Claros afirmó que “hemos encontrado indicios de posibles incumplimientos de deberes, incumplimiento de control interno y posiblemente uso indebido de influencias”.
Las sospechas se basan en la relación de parentesco entre un exidrector de la Dirección General de la Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC) y el director general de Lamia, Gustavo Vargas Villegas y Gustavo Vargas Gamboa, hijo y padre.
Vargas Villegas, retirado de su cargo, ejercía como director del registro aeronáutico nacional de la DGAC, y por tanto era responsable de otorgar licencias de vuelo a las empresas.
Claros recordó que el Ministerio de Obras Públicas -que tiene las competencias del transporte aéreo- investiga la regularidad del proceso por el que Lamia obtuvo su licencia de vuelo y también la autorización del plan de vuelo del avión que se estrelló el 28 de noviembre.
Las autoridades se han dado un plazo de diez días para concluir esa investigación.
El Ministerio se ha querellado contra Lamia y algunos funcionarios, afirmó el funcionario.
Por otra parte, la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación Aérea (AASANA) presentó el viernes una denuncia contra una de sus empleadas, quien revisó el plan de vuelo de la nave siniestrada pero solo presentó observaciones el día siguiente del siniestro y no se comunicó con sus superiores antes del despegue.
Que el vuelo se autorizara sin tener una autonomía de combustible superior en al menos una hora y media al trayecto previsto, como marca la normativa, es otro indicio de incumplimiento de deberes, resaltó Claros.
“Son presunciones que tenemos, es nuestra obligación verificar, pero ya son elementos que nos llevan a pensar que aquí las cosas han tenido cierto favoritismo, cierta laxitud y que tenemos que tomar acción inmediata”, aseveró.
En opinión del ministro, el comportamiento de algunos funcionarios de la DGCA y AASANA “amerita sanciones drásticas en el interior”.
“Es un tema penal, lamentablemente se han sacrificado más de 70 personas por una inacción, una irresponsabilidad al cumplimiento de la normativa”, expuso.
Claros añadió que el Ministerio se dispone a realizar auditorías, no sólo de Lamia, sino también de otras compañías que operan vuelos chárter, ámbito en el que estaba especializada la empresa.
El ministro explicó que DGCA y AASANA, cuyos directorios han sido suspendidos al completo para no interferir en la investigación, son organismos autónomos y descentralizados, pero también dijo que van a aumentar los controles del Ministerio.
El Gobierno boliviano está en contacto con las instituciones colombianas, de quien depende la investigación del accidente, y brasileñas.
El avión de la compañía boliviana Lamia se estrelló la noche del 28 de noviembre cerca de Medellín, un accidente que causó la muerte de 71 personas entre jugadores, cuerpo técnico y directivos del club de fútbol brasileño Chapecoense, así como varios periodistas y tripulantes del avión, mientras que seis personas sobrevivieron.
LA PAZ/Agencias
