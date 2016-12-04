Fecha de publicación: Domingo 4 de diciembre de 2016 -- 16:46

Enjuiciarán a persona que amenazó de muerte a Evo Morales

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero. (ABI)

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, informó el domingo que el Gobierno formalizará una denuncia ante el Ministerio Público por la amenaza de muerte expresada mediante un correo electrónico contra el presidente Evo Morales, para que se inicie la investigación correspondiente.

“Hemos instruido a los abogados del Ministerio de Gobierno que formalicen la denuncia ante el Ministerio Público para que pueda dirigir funcionalmente la investigación como corresponde dentro de su atribución legal”, dijo en entrevista con medios estatales.

El sábado, el Ministro de Gobierno reveló que una joven de 17 años de edad envió un mensaje electrónico a la embajada de Estados Unidos, en Bolivia, declarándose en condiciones de asesinar al presidente Evo Morales, y a cambio pidió protección.

Precisó que las amenazas están tipificadas como un delito en el Código Penal y en el caso de amenaza de la joven de 17 años al Presidente mediante redes sociales es un delito que “va más allá”, de la investidura del Mandatario.

“El Ministro de Gobierno tiene la obligación en cualquier parte del mundo de investigar este tipo de amenazas contra cualquier ciudadano, es decir, si un ciudadano denuncia que ha sido amenazado tenemos la responsabilidad de protegerlo y esclarecer quien le está amenazando y garantizar sus derechos, si es el jefe de Estado igual”, señaló

Reflexionó que es necesario poner en tela de juicio el término de libertad de expresión porque en muchos casos se utiliza ese hecho como “libertinaje” para “dañar” la imagen de una persona.

“Todo tiene un límite uno ejerce sus derechos, pero en la medida que uno ejerce esos derechos, se tiene que proteger que no dañe los derechos de otras personas”, expresó.

Insistió en que es necesario que el uso de las redes sociales debe necesariamente responder a una “autorregulación moral en la conciencia de cada uno”.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

