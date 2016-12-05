Dos fallecidos y 15 familias afectadas deja una riada en Tiquipaya

Una riada que se registró el pasado sábado en la población de Chellemarca del municipio de Tiquipaya, del departamento de Cochabamba, dejó dos fallecido, una mujer de 23 años y un niño de cuatro años, además de 15 familias afectadas.
El director de la Unidad de Bomberos de la Policía, mayor José Luis García, confirmó la muerte de Alejandra Candia Granado de 23 años y del niño Artur Orihuela Huanca de cuatro años.
“A consecuencia de la lluvia ha caído una riada por este barrio y afectando muchas viviendas en lo que es el barrio de Satélite, donde hemos tenido dos víctimas hasta el momento, confirmadas, un menor de cuatro años y una persona de sexo femenino de 23”, dijo el oficial según un reporte de radio Fides Cochabamba.
También hay una bebé de 11 meses, que es la hija de la mujer que falleció, quien está en terapia intensiva del Nospital del Niño.
El agua entró a una de las casas, donde el cuerpo de Alejandra y el de su bebé estaban flotando, los otros dos niños, de siete y cinco años, que estaba en la vivienda se salvaron porque subieron al segundo piso. Se presume que la joven madre, después de ayudar a subir a los niños se desmayó y se ahogó.
Luego de que los efectivos de Bomberos sacaron los cuerpos, intentaron salvar la vida de la mujer pero vanos fueron los intentos, sin embargo sí pudieron hacer reaccionar a la bebé.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
