Fecha de publicación: Lunes 5 de diciembre de 2016 -- 20:20

El Órgano Judicial inicia vacación colectiva desde el martes

El Órgano Judicial inicia vacación colectica. (Internet)

El martes (mañana) inicia la vacación colectiva en al Órgano Judicial, más del 80 por ciento de los jueces de toda Bolivia gozarán de 25 día de receso hasta el próximo 30 de diciembre. Este hecho no frenará los procesos que vayan a emerger tomando en cuenta que personal de turno estará dispuesto a la atención de la población.

“Todos los tribunales departamentales han tomado las previsiones necesarias para que se quede en turno un juzgado y aquellos jueces que no tengan todavía un año y un día en el ejercicio de funciones”, explicó el presidente del Consejo de la Magistratura, Wilber Choque.

También aclaró que en las oficinas de conciliación no descansarán en la vacación colectiva porque aún no cumplen el requisito del tiempo de trabajo.

“Los conciliadores a nivel nacional van a continuar prestando este servicio durante la vacación colectiva porque ellos no tiene un año y un día que es requisito, así que la gente puede acudir a esas instancias”, sostuvo.

Pidió a los litigantes y abogados que tomen sus previsiones y reiteró que los jueces que se van a quedar de turno van a continuar atendiendo normalmente.

LA PAZ/Fides

