El Órgano Judicial inicia vacación colectiva desde el martes

El martes (mañana) inicia la vacación colectiva en al Órgano Judicial, más del 80 por ciento de los jueces de toda Bolivia gozarán de 25 día de receso hasta el próximo 30 de diciembre. Este hecho no frenará los procesos que vayan a emerger tomando en cuenta que personal de turno estará dispuesto a la atención de la población.
“Todos los tribunales departamentales han tomado las previsiones necesarias para que se quede en turno un juzgado y aquellos jueces que no tengan todavía un año y un día en el ejercicio de funciones”, explicó el presidente del Consejo de la Magistratura, Wilber Choque.
También aclaró que en las oficinas de conciliación no descansarán en la vacación colectiva porque aún no cumplen el requisito del tiempo de trabajo.
“Los conciliadores a nivel nacional van a continuar prestando este servicio durante la vacación colectiva porque ellos no tiene un año y un día que es requisito, así que la gente puede acudir a esas instancias”, sostuvo.
Pidió a los litigantes y abogados que tomen sus previsiones y reiteró que los jueces que se van a quedar de turno van a continuar atendiendo normalmente.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hello there I am so excited I found your site, I really found you by
mistake, while I was looking on Digg for something else, Nonetheless I am
here now and would just like to say many thanks for
a remarkable post and a all round exciting blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at
the moment but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the great
work.
Hi to every one, the contents present at this website are actually remarkable for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Appreciating the commitment you put into your website and detailed information you provide.
It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material.
Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to
my Google account.
Asking questions are actually good thing if you are not understanding something fully, however this piece of writing presents nice understanding yet.
If you want to increase your familiarity simply
keep visiting this web site and be updated with the latest information posted
here.
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different web
page and thought I might check things out. I like what
I see so i am just following you. Look forward to exploring your web
page repeatedly.
whoah this weblog is magnificent i like studying your
articles. Stay up the great work! You recognize, many individuals are searching
round for this info, you can aid them greatly.
Hi friends, its fantastic paragraph on the topic
of teachingand completely explained, keep it up all the time.
Appreciating the persistence you put into your site and in depth information you present.
It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t
the same old rehashed material. Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your
site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my
Google account.
First off I would like to say terrific blog! I had a quick
question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your head prior to
writing. I’ve had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my
ideas out there. I do take pleasure in writing but it just
seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted just trying to figure out
how to begin. Any recommendations or hints? Appreciate
it!
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this info for my mission.
Stunning story there. What happened after? Thanks!
Inspiring quest there. What happened after? Take care!
I am actually grateful to the holder of this web page who has shared this impressive piece of
writing at at this time.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit
this webpage on regular basis to take updated from latest reports.
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Spending some
time and actual effort to create a great article… but
what can I say… I put things off a lot and never manage to get anything done.
Quality articles is the important to attract the viewers to pay a visit the website, that’s what this web site is providing.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Appreciate it
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you are utilizing?
I’m having some minor security problems with my latest blog and I would like to find something more risk-free.
Do you have any suggestions?
Great weblog here! Additionally your web site rather a
lot up very fast! What web host are you the usage of?
Can I get your affiliate link on your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol