Exautoridad de Agua: “Epsas nunca ha reportado una situación tan difícil”

El exdirector ejecutivo de la Autoridad de Fiscalización y Control Social de Agua Potable y Saneamiento Básico (AAPS), Benecio Quispe, aseguró este lunes en conferencia de prensa que Epsas nunca reportó una situación tan crítica como era la sequía de las represas, sin embargo dijo que la Ministra de área debió conocer de la situación de Epsas porque la norma establece que dicha entidad envíe un informe mensual al Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Agua.
“Es importante resaltar que Epsas nunca ha reportado una situación tan difícil, habría que pedir a las exautoridades de Epsas que den su palabra, que informen de por qué no han informado que la situación estaba tan difícil”, dijo.
Quispe también explicó que siendo el Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Agua el titular del 100 por cien de las acciones de Epsas, la ministra Alexandra Moreira tendría que haber conocido de la situación de Epsas pues según norma dicha entidad deben enviar un informe mensual.
De hecho, dijo que hay una Viceministerio exclusivo para el monitoreo de las necesidades y las demandas, por tanto de poner soluciones a las situaciones difíciles de agua potable, es el Viceministerio de Aguas Potable y Saneamiento Básico.
“En consecuencia no sólo estaba informada la Ministra, sino al mismo tiempo tiene la obligación de estar informada porque es cabeza de sector y además titular del 100 por ciento de las acciones de Epsas”, recalcó.
La exautoridad confesó que de manera “verbal y extraoficial” el exgerente de Epsas, Rudy Rojas, le informó en esos días “que los niveles que embalse de las represas han caído de la noche a la mañana”, por lo que no pudieron controlar la situación y tuvieron que acudir a un racionamiento diurno.
Según Quispe, la relación entre la APS y la Empresa Pública Social del Agua y Saneamiento (Epsas), de fiscalización y control, está basada en el contrato de concesiones y en su manual de seguimiento que con el Decreto Supremo 726 que pasó a migrar a autorizaciones transitorias, el cual establece que si Epsas tiene que racionar agua deberá hacer conocer con 48 horas de anticipación, tanto al gobierno municipal como a la entidad fiscalizadora y dicha institución incumplió aquello pues lo hizo con pocas horas de anticipación.
“En ese contexto, la AAPS ha cumplido el respeto a la normativa vigente, no entiendo por qué nos quieren responsabilizar, es una institución fiscalizadora y de control y en último caso de sanción”, sostuvo.
LA PAZ/Fides
