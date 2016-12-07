Alerta por vientos para Santa Cruz y Beni

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) emitió una alerta de nivel naranja por vientos moderados a temporalmente fuertes de dirección noroeste con intensidades entre 40 a 80 kilómetros por hora para Santa Cruz y Beni.
Se prevé que los vientos ocurrirán desde la madrugada del día jueves 8 hasta la mañana del día viernes 9 del mes en curso.
Las provincias afectadas en el departamento cruceño serán: Cordillera, Busch, Sandoval, Chiquitos, Ibañez, Florida, Caballero, Warnes, Ichilo, Santiesteban, Sara, Guarayos, Ñuflo de Chávez y Velasco.
Las provincias afectadas en Beni serán: Marbán, Moxos, Yacuma y el norte de Ballivián.
LA PAZ/Fides
