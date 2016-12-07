Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 7 de diciembre de 2016 -- 10:06

Alerta por vientos para Santa Cruz y Beni

El Senamhi pronostica vientos para el jueves y viernes. (Internet)

El Senamhi pronostica vientos para el jueves y viernes. (Internet)

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) emitió una alerta de nivel naranja por vientos moderados a temporalmente fuertes de dirección noroeste con intensidades entre 40 a 80 kilómetros por hora para Santa Cruz y Beni.

Se prevé que los vientos ocurrirán desde la madrugada del día jueves 8 hasta la mañana del día viernes 9 del mes en curso.

Las provincias afectadas en el departamento cruceño serán: Cordillera, Busch, Sandoval, Chiquitos, Ibañez, Florida, Caballero, Warnes, Ichilo, Santiesteban, Sara, Guarayos, Ñuflo de Chávez y Velasco.

Las provincias afectadas en Beni serán: Marbán, Moxos, Yacuma y el norte de Ballivián.

LA PAZ/Fides

