La Fiscalía amplía imputación por infanticidio contra padre y madrastra de la niña Abigail

La Fiscalía Departamental de La Paz informó este miércoles que amplió la imputación formal por el delito de infanticidio contra José Luis Ch. P. y Brigida M. A., el padre y la madrastra, de Abigail, la gemela de siete años que fue brutalmente golpeada la semana pasada.
“Tras conocer del fallecimiento de la niña que estaba internada en terapia intensiva del Hospital del Niño con un estado crítico, la Fiscalía determinó ampliar la imputación contra el padre y la madrastra por el delito de infanticidio, que tiene una pena máxima de 30 años de cárcel”, señaló el fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco, según una nota de prensa.
De acuerdo a la relación de los hechos, el 1 de diciembre pasado la imputada agredió brutalmente a la menor, ocasionándole un trauma facial severo, trauma ocular cerrado bilateral, traumatismo cráneo encefálico cerrado, edema cerebral y fracturas de hueso.
Tras la valoración médico forense, se otorgó 60 días de impedimento a la niña quien después de cinco días de internación no mostró mejoría produciéndose su falleció esta madrugada.
Según el relato de Flor, la gemela de la menor fallecida, el día de los hechos la madrastra primero la golpeó a ella, causándole siete días de impedimento por lesiones en el rostro, el tórax anterior y posterior, extremidades superiores e inferiores y el abdomen, y posteriormente se ensañó con su hermana.
“De acuerdo a la versión de la menor, no sólo la madrastra era violenta con ambas sino también el padre, quien les arrancaba el cabello, les jalaba las orejas, e incluso les daba sopapos y patadas, por lo que junto a su pareja inicialmente fueron imputados por tentativa de infanticidio y lesiones graves y leves”, precisó el fiscal del caso, Ramiro Jarandilla.
Por esos delitos, ambos imputados fueron sometidos a una audiencia de medidas cautelares, en la que se determinó la detención preventiva para José Luis Ch. P. en la cárcel de San Pedro y en el Centro de Orientación Femenina de Obrajes para Brígida M. A.
Tras la ampliación de la imputación, la Fiscalía tomará declaración de ambos imputados por la comisión del delito de infanticidio, para ser puestos nuevamente ante la autoridad jurisdiccional.
LA PAZ/Fides con información de la Fiscalía
