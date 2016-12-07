Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 7 de diciembre de 2016 -- 11:44

Ministerio de Gobierno se querella contra padre y madrastra de Abigail

El viceministro de Seguridad Ciudadana, Carlos Aparicio, informó este miércoles que el Ministerio de Gobierno decidió querellarse contra el padre y la madrastra de las gemelas de siete años que fueron golpeadas y que producto de los golpes esta madrugada falleció una de ellas, Abigail.

“El Ministerio de Gobierno se va constituir en parte (querellante) en este proceso para que el caso no quede en la impunidad, los autores puedan ser sancionados de la manera más severa posible”, indicó en conferencia de prensa.

Según Aparicio, en este caso tendría que aplicarse la suspensión total de la autoridad paterna de acuerdo a lo que indica el Código Niño, Niña y Adolescente.

“El Código indica que aquellos padres que sean condenados como autores o cómplices de un delito contra sus hijos lo que corresponde es esto y finalmente cambiar la figura de lesiones gravísimas, de tentativa asesinato, al delito de asesinato de acuerdo a lo que establece el Código Penal”, explicó.

El Viceministro dijo que también se tiene que investigar a la madre que ha admitido que hace seis meses se desentendió de sus hijas. Además abandonó a otro hijo de 11 años y lo dejó al cuidado del tío.

“Cualquier padre o madre tiene la obligación no solamente de brindarle cobijo, alimentación, vestimenta sino también cariño y asegurarle un crecimiento integral a sus hijos y a sus hijas”, indicó.

LA PAZ/Fides

