Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 7 de diciembre de 2016 -- 18:16

Revienta tubería de trasvase de agua e inunda sembradíos

 

Cientos de militares apoyaron en el tendido de la tubería para trasvase. (Ministerio de Defensa)

La tubería entre Palcoma y el sistema de Pampahasi que sirve para trasvasar agua, para abastecer a la ciudad de La Paz, reventó esta tarde al promediar las 14.20 y el aguas que fluyó por casi una hora afectó e inundó los sembradíos de al menos ocho familias.

“Se ha roto el tendido de tubo de Epsas que recién hace día atrás han hecho. Ha habido unos daños a los sembradíos, ha inundado el agua que estaba filtrando por casi una hora y hemos tenido que ir a buscar a los Epsas y recién ha cortado”, explicó a radio Fides, Claudio Quino, comunario de Palcoma.

El pasado viernes efectivos del Ejército de Bolivia concluyeron las obras de excavación de tierra y tendido de 2.500 metros de tuberías para el trasvase de las aguas del río Palcoma hasta la Estación Interruptora de Presión  (EIP) para transportar el líquido elemento hasta la planta de tratamiento de Pampahasi.

Según Quino ésta no habría sido la primera vez pues hace algunos días la tubería también reventó.

“Hace días atrás, en la noche, igual a reventado, a las 02.00 de la mañana ha reventado y esa noche hemos tenido que llamar a Epsas”, indicó.

Ahora las familias que vieron afectados sus sembradíos piden dialogar con las autoridades de Gobierno para que les paguen los daños ocasionados pues para ellos es una pérdida económica. “La comunidad ya no tiene garantía (…) cualquier momento puede reventar y no hay garantía para el sembradío y tampoco para una vivienda”, apuntó.

 LA PAZ/Fides

