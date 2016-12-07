Una de las gemelas muere tras ser golpeada por su padre y madrastra

Esta madrugada murió una de las gemelas, Abigail de siete años que fue flagelada por su padre y madrastra, la niña que estaba en terapia intensiva en el Hospital del Niño de La Paz desde el pasado viernes no pudo resistir las graves lesiones que tenía y falleció a las 05.05.
“Falleció a las 05.05 de la madrugada producto del cuadro crítico con el que cruzaba desde su ingreso al Hospital, el anterior día viernes”, informó a radio Fides el director del Hospital del Niño, Alfredo Mendoza.
El padre de la niña, José Luis Choque, y la madrasta, Brígida Mamani, fueron aprehendidos el pasado sábado por la policía tras ser denunciados por golpear a sus hijas gemelas, una de ella falleció hoy y la otra fue rescatada y refugiada en un centro de acogida.
Se presume que los agresores utilizaron un palo para golpearla, además los galenos verificaron que su pequeño cuerpo presentaba otras lesiones anteriores, por lo que la justicia determinó enviarlos a la cárcel.
Según Mendoza, Abigail ingresó en estado de coma directamente a la unidad de terapia intensiva con lesiones graves en la cabeza, la cara y extremidades, y nunca despertó.
“La niña cuando ha ingresado a ingresado directamente el día viernes a terapia intensiva dada la gravedad de sus lesiones, ella ingresó con un traumatismo craneoencefálico grave, un politraumatismo y en terapia intensiva ha desarrollado un shock séptico refractario que ha sido lo que finalmente le ha producido la muerte”, explicó.
LA PAZ/Fides
