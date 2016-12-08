Fecha de publicación: Jueves 8 de diciembre de 2016 -- 19:35

Detención preventiva para el gerente de Lamia, Gustavo Vargas

Gustavo Vargas en la audiencia de medidas cautelares. (Fides)

La jueza Albania Caballero del Juzgado Primero de Instrucción Anticorrupción de la ciudad de Santa Cruz determinó la noche del jueves la detención preventiva del militar jubilado de la Fuerza Aérea Boliviana (FAB) y gerente general de Lamia, Gustavo Vargas, en la cárcel de Palmasola.

La decisión fue asumida después de más de nueve horas de audiencia. Vargas fue imputado por la presunta comisión de los delitos de Incumplimiento de Deberes, Uso Indebido de Influencias, Desastre en Medios de Transporte, Homicidio Culposo y Lesiones Gravísimas.

“Vargas Gamboa era la persona que firmaba los contratos con personas naturales y jurídicas para prestación de los servicios aéreos y transporte de personas dentro del territorio nacional e internacional”, explicó la directora Nacional Anticorrupción, Fanny Alfaro.

Por su parte el abogado de Vargas, Jerjes Justiniano, calificó de “vergonzoso fallo judicial” toda vez que la jueza indicó en su decisión que su cliente “es el directo responsable de que el avión se cayó y ese avión se cayó porque fue la voluntad y así lo decidió Gustavo Vargas, eso ha dicho la juez”.

Para Justiniano la justicia en Bolivia está sujeta a presiones pues en este caso hay una presión mediática y social porque la gente quiere ver a alguien preso.

Entre los riesgos procesales acreditados por la Fiscalía se encuentra el peligro de fuga porque no logró demostrar un trabajo, peligro de obstaculización de la investigación porque el imputado conoce y tiene acceso directo sobre personas que han estado vinculadas directamente con las operaciones aéreas investigadas.

No obstante la defensa de Vargas aseguró que se desvirtuó todos los riesgos procesales y que los únicos dos planteados por la juez son de riesgos completamente subjetivos. Justiniano también planteó un recurso de apelación.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

