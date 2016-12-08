Embarrancamiento de bus deja 13 muertos y 10 heridos en vía Cochabamba – Oruro

Al menos 13 fallecidos y diez heridos dejó el embarrancamiento de un bus de pasajeros de la empresa Trans Luján en la carretera Cochabamba-Oruro, informó el jueves el comandante de la Patrulla Caminera, Efraín Urquidi.
El bus de pasajeros partió de Iquique, Chile, y se dirigía a la ciudad de Cochabamba.
“Hemos tenido un embarrancamiento de un bus de transporte internacional de la empresa Trans Luján (…). Hasta el momento tenemos 13 fallecidos y diez heridos”, dijo a la ABI.
Según Urquidi, el accidente se registró cerca a las 22h30 del miércoles en el sector denominado Llavini; el bus estuvo a punto de chocar con un tráiler que invadió su carril.
“El tráiler habría chocado de alguna forma con el vehículo de transporte interdepartamental, pero la investigación dirá lo que realmente sucedió (…). El camión se dio luego a la fuga y es buscado”, explicó.
Un testigo dijo a algunos canales de televisión que la parte trasera del remolque del camión chocó con un costado del bus y provocó su caída a un precipicio de unos 200 metros.
El comandante de la Patrulla Caminera mencionó que 13 personas fallecieron, siete mujeres y seis varones.
“Hasta las 23h00 teníamos 11 personas fallecidas, pero luego una persona murió en un hospital y otra más después, cuyo cuerpo fue sacado recién de entre los restos del bus”, agregó.
Los heridos fueron trasladados al Hospital Esperanza del municipio de Vinto y otros centros médicos.
LA PAZ/ABI
