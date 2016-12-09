Avión de Lamia había forzado la reserva de combustible en ocho vuelos

La aeronave que se estrelló el 28 de noviembre en Colombia provocando la muerte de 71 personas, en su mayoría pertenecientes al equipo de fútbol Chapecoense, ya había forzado la reserva de combustible en otros ocho vuelos.
Según informó Univisión, el Avro RJ85 de la empresa LAMIA de Bolivia violó sistemáticamente regulaciones aeronáuticas relativas al peso y el combustible que pusieron en juego la vida de las tripulaciones y de tres seleccionados de fútbol en los últimos seis meses.
En la trágica noche del 28 de noviembre la aeronave se precicipitó al suelo con los tanques vacíos y el error en el cálculo del combustible es la principal hipótesis del accidente.
“Lo que esto refleja es que hay violaciones sistemáticas en casi todos los vuelos”, expresó el piloto y experto en seguridad aérea Esteban Saltos a Univisión. “La compañía estaba acostumbrada a llevar el avión hasta el límite de combustible”, agregó.
La Organización Internacional de Aviación Civil establece que los aviones civiles deben contar con una reserva de combustible de al menos 45 minutos.
El Avro RJ85 de LAMIA tenía una autonomía de vuelo de 4 horas y 22 minutos, y ocho veces en los últimos meses voló sin contar con esa reserva. Incluso en cuatro ocasiones lo hizo al máximo de la autonomía, sin ningún tipo de margen de maniobra para eventuales sobrevuelos.
Medido en distancia, el RJ85 tenía un alcance de 2965 kilómetros con carga total de combustible, y de 2130 kilómetros con la carga máxima, según datos del sitio especializado Airliners.
Tomado de Infobae
