Fecha de publicación: Viernes 9 de diciembre de 2016 -- 09:52

Gobierno amplia las operaciones del TAM hasta el viernes 16

Los ministros de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros, y de Defensa, Reymi Ferreira. (Los Tiempos)

Tras una falta de coordinación y confusión sobre la suspensión de operaciones comerciales del Transporte Aéreo Militar (TAM), los ministros de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros, y de Defensa, Reymi Ferreira, decidieron anoche ampliar las operaciones de la línea aérea por una semana más, hasta el viernes 16 de diciembre.

“Se ha previsto continuar con las operaciones en un plazo de una semana hasta el (viernes) 16 de diciembre”, dijo Claros en una rueda de prensa conjunta con Ferreira.

La declaración surge luego de que por la tarde su despacho, mediante una carta, instruyó la suspensión de las operaciones comerciales del TAM por considerar que dichas operaciones con pasajeros civiles se realiza sin cumplir los procedimientos para la vigilancia de seguridad operacional establecido por la Organización de Aviación Civil Internacional (OACI).

Tras la instrucción el Ministro Ferreira declaró que “el único que tiene facultades para suspender las operaciones militares es el comandante de la Fuerza Aérea Boliviana o el ministro de Defensa”.

Ante la reacción Claros dijo que hubo, de repente, “una situación un poco complicada y confusa” por lo que se estaba aclarando cuáles son las competencias, funciones y roles.

También se acordó que desde el 17 de diciembre, la empresa  estatal Boliviana de Aviación (BoA) se hará cargo de los pasajeros del TAM y por mismo monto económico.

Según el Gobierno, la pausa a los vuelos comerciales del TAM no se debe a una inseguridad de la aerolínea y se espera que el proceso de adecuación, para transformar su naturaleza jurídica y pasar a ser empresa estratégica, dure de dos a tres meses.

LA PAZ/Fides

