La Policía emite orden de captura internacional para Celia Castedo

El viceministro de Régimen Interior y Policía, Pedro Villa, informó que la Policía emitió la orden de captura internacional contra la funcionaria de Aasana, Celia Castedo, quien se encuentra en el Brasil pidiendo asilo a raíz del proceso que se le inició por el caso del accidente del avión de Lamia que dejó 71 muertos en Colombia.
“Hay la orden de captura, lo que pasa es que ella ha ingresado de manera ilegal por lo tanto corresponde que la expulsen del Brasil”, dijo Villa.
Celia Castedo es la técnica aeronáutica de la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación Aérea (Aasana) que evaluó el plan de vuelo del avión de Lamia que llevaba al equipo de Chapecoense, periodistas y otros.
El viceministro Villa espera que las autoridades de Brasil les ayuden en este tema, expulsando a la ciudadana boliviana para que se someta a la justicia en el país.
En las últimas horas, Castedo difundió una carta en la que se defiende de las acusaciones en su contra y denuncia presiones de sus superiores para modificar en informe sobre el plan de vuelo de Lamia y aclaró que no tenía el poder de autorizar, detener o impedir la salida de aeronaves pues aquello sería responsabilidad de la Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil de Bolivia (DGAC).
LA PAZ/Fides
