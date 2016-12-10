Fecha de publicación: Sábado 10 de diciembre de 2016 -- 10:25

El padre de Abigail está en coma y le realizarán una cirugía en la cabeza

El padre de la niña Abigail en el Hospital de Clínicas de La Paz. (Fides)

El padre de la niña Abigail en el Hospital de Clínicas de La Paz. (Fides)

José Luis Ch. padre de la fallecida niña Abigail de siete años que falleció el pasado miércoles, por los golpes que recibió presuntamente por la madrasta y él, está en estado de coma en el Hospital de Clínicas y en la próximas horas le practicarán una cirugía en la cabeza.

Esta mañana lo transfirieron de la cárcel de San Pedro donde guarda detención preventiva desde el fin de semana.

“(Llegó) Un varón de 31 años, ha sido transferido con el diagnóstico de traumatismo craneoencefálico severo, ya tenemos la tomografía y ha sido valorado por neurocirugía, y se decidió tratamiento quirúrgico”, explicó a radio Fides el doctor, Héctor Fajardo, jefe de guardia de Emergencias.

El medicó explicó que se presume que hubo agresión física sin embargo aquello no fue evidenciado. El galeno del penal de San Pedro que lo acompaño en la transferencia informó que lo encontró inconsciente en su celda a promediar las 07.45 horas y más tarde cerca de las 10.00 los ingresaron al Hospital de Clínicas.

“Llegó inconsciente y en coma (…) bueno está en coma, la evolución es estacionaria”, aclaró Fajardo.

José Luis será intervenido por los especialistas de neurocirugía una vez que se tengan los resultados de laboratorio.

Al hospital no llegaron los familiares y el interno estaba acompaño de la trabajadora social, su custodio y el médico del penal de San Pedro.

Por su parte el Gobernador de la cárcel de San Pedro, Nelson Mora, confirmó que varios reos lo golpearon, no obstante dijo que se trataba de un traumatismo leve y moderado, además descartó una investigación pues no estaría dentro de sus atribuciones.

LA PAZ/Fides

