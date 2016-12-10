Gobierno instruye medidas preventivas y correctivas a La Paz Limpia

El Ministerio de Trabajo, Empleo y Previsión Social instruyó el viernes 14 medidas preventivas y correctivas a la empresa de limpieza del municipio de paceño “La Paz Limpia”, tras la investigación sobre la caída de uno de los carros recolectores que sufrió la trabajadora Graciela Guarachi Merlo de 23 años, el pasado 7 de diciembre, en Achumani.
Cuando Guarachi intentó subir al vehículo recogedor de basura, resbaló de la pisadera trasera. Un día después, dos inspectores de la Jefatura de Trabajo de La Paz iniciaron la investigación del accidente, indica una nota de prensa del Ministerio de Trabajo.
Los inspectores asignados al caso, Patricia Serrano y José Luís Rodríguez, recomiendan en su informe las 14 medidas preventivas y correctivas a la mencionada empresa de limpieza, y que serán puestas en conocimiento de la misma en los próximos días.
Una vez evaluados los informes recabados de los Responsables de Recursos Humanos de “La Paz Limpia” y “Trebol S.A.”, Cristian Arce y Dante Estevez Vera, los inspectores instruyen que las empresas que forman parte de una Sociedad Accidental “La Paz Limpia” deben presentar el Registro Obligatorio de Empleadores, también planillas de salaros de noviembre así como descargos de exámenes pre-ocupacionales y periódicos de la trabajadora accidentada.
En otra parte del informe, indican que las empresas deben presentar registro de inspección y verificación de mantenimiento de sus vehículos, presentación de su Plan de Higiene y Seguridad Ocupacional de las dos empresas.
Asimismo, deben contar con un encargado del Departamento de Salud y Seguridad Ocupacional de las dos empresas, profesional que debe contar con la acreditación del Ministerio de Trabajo.
Los inspectores también recomiendan la presentación de planillas de entrega de ropa de trabajo, así como de equipos de protección personal debidamente firmados por parte de los trabajadores, y presentar la licencia de conducción y capacitación en manejo defensivo de los conductores, entre otros puntos.
LA PAZ/Fide con información del Ministerio de Trabajo
