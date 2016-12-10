Fecha de publicación: Sábado 10 de diciembre de 2016 -- 12:09

Gobierno instruye medidas preventivas y correctivas a La Paz Limpia

Uno de los vehículos de La Paz Limpia. (Ministerio de Trabajo)

Uno de los vehículos de La Paz Limpia. (Ministerio de Trabajo)

El Ministerio de Trabajo, Empleo y Previsión Social instruyó el viernes 14 medidas preventivas y correctivas a la empresa de limpieza del municipio de paceño “La Paz Limpia”, tras la investigación sobre la caída de uno de los carros recolectores que sufrió la trabajadora Graciela Guarachi Merlo de 23 años, el pasado 7 de diciembre, en Achumani.

Cuando Guarachi intentó subir al vehículo recogedor de basura, resbaló de la pisadera trasera. Un día después, dos inspectores de la Jefatura de Trabajo de La Paz iniciaron la investigación del accidente, indica una nota de prensa del Ministerio de Trabajo.

Los inspectores asignados al caso, Patricia Serrano y José Luís Rodríguez, recomiendan en su informe las 14 medidas preventivas y correctivas a la mencionada empresa de limpieza, y que serán puestas en conocimiento de la misma en los próximos días.

Una vez evaluados los informes recabados de los Responsables de Recursos Humanos de “La Paz Limpia” y “Trebol S.A.”, Cristian Arce y  Dante Estevez Vera, los inspectores instruyen que las empresas que forman parte de una Sociedad Accidental “La Paz Limpia” deben presentar el Registro Obligatorio de Empleadores, también planillas de salaros de noviembre así como descargos de exámenes pre-ocupacionales y periódicos de la trabajadora accidentada.

En otra parte del informe,  indican que las empresas deben presentar registro de inspección y verificación de mantenimiento de sus vehículos, presentación de su Plan de Higiene y Seguridad Ocupacional de las dos empresas.

Asimismo, deben contar con un encargado del Departamento de Salud y Seguridad Ocupacional de las dos empresas, profesional que debe contar con la acreditación del Ministerio de Trabajo.

Los inspectores también recomiendan la presentación de planillas de entrega de ropa de trabajo, así como de equipos de protección personal debidamente firmados por parte de los trabajadores, y presentar la licencia de conducción y capacitación en manejo defensivo de los conductores, entre otros puntos.

LA PAZ/Fide con información del Ministerio de Trabajo

53 comments on “Gobierno instruye medidas preventivas y correctivas a La Paz Limpia

  1. Simply wish to say your article is as astounding.
    The clearness in your publish is just cool and that i
    could think you’re a professional on this subject.
    Fine with your permission allow me to seize your RSS feed to stay up to date with impending post.

    Thanks 1,000,000 and please carry on the rewarding work.

    Responder

  4. Hi there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google while
    looking for a similar matter, your web site got here up, it looks great.

    I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hi there, simply turned into aware of your blog via Google, and located that
    it is really informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels.
    I’ll be grateful in case you proceed this in future.
    Numerous other people will be benefited from
    your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  8. Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one!
    It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!

    Responder

  12. This is the right blog for anybody who hopes to find out about this
    topic. You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really would want to…HaHa).
    You certainly put a fresh spin on a subject that has been discussed for
    a long time. Wonderful stuff, just excellent!

    Responder

  13. Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same
    niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on.
    You have done a wonderful job!

    Responder

  16. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book
    in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics
    to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
    A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  17. I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but
    your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come
    back in the future. Cheers

    Responder

  20. Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided
    to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
    I really like the information you present here and can’t wait to
    take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb blog!

    Responder

  22. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this
    site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get
    that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance.
    I must say that you’ve done a fantastic job with this.
    Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me on Chrome.

    Exceptional Blog!

    Responder

  24. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. That is an extremely neatly written article.
    I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read
    more of your helpful information. Thank you for the post.
    I will certainly return.

    Responder

  26. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site so i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my
    website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  29. Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to
    browse your blog on my iphone during lunch
    break. I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take a
    look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my
    cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
    Anyhow, excellent blog!

    Responder

  31. Someone essentially assist to make seriously articles I might state.
    This is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far?
    I amazed with the research you made to create this particular submit
    incredible. Fantastic task!

    Responder

  34. My programmer is trying to convince me to move to
    .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using
    Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am
    anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?

    Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  35. Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s
    really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
    I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
    Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  36. Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine
    Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
    If you know of any please share. Cheers!

    Responder

  37. Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community
    in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a
    extraordinary job!

    Responder

  39. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the
    book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the
    message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is
    magnificent blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be
    back.

    Responder

  44. Hello! I know this is somewhat off-topic but I needed to ask.
    Does running a well-established blog such as yours require a large amount
    of work? I am completely new to running a blog however I do
    write in my diary on a daily basis. I’d like to start
    a blog so I can share my experience and thoughts online.
    Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for
    new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  46. Sexulay Trasmited Infections Treated With Keflex [url=http://zol1.xyz/cheap-zoloft-50mg.php]Cheap Zoloft 50mg[/url] Viagra Suisse Precio Cialis Espana [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis[/url] Amoxicillin And Neurontin Prednisone Online Purchase [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/sildenafil-dosage.php]Sildenafil Dosage[/url] No Rx Generic Acticin Mail Order Internet Amex Zithromax Allergy [url=http://doxyc.xyz/cheap-vibramycin-usa.php]Cheap Vibramycin Usa[/url] Order Tadalis Sx Soft Stendra (Avanafil) Tablets [url=http://amox1.xyz/amoxil-online.php]Amoxil Online[/url] Cialis Resultados Cialis Viagra Alcool [url=http://strat1.xyz/best-strattera-online.php]Best Strattera Online[/url] Bas Acquista Viagra Line [url=http://antab1.xyz/antabuse-tablets-buy.php]Antabuse Tablets Buy[/url] Erection Pills For Sale Propecia Sell [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/dapoxetine-priligy-price.php]Dapoxetine Priligy Price[/url] Buy Propecia Canada Prednisolone Over The Counter [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/comprar-priligy-generico.php]Comprar Priligy Generico[/url] Primolut To Buy Online Viagra Ohne Rezept Niederlande [url=http://buyal.xyz/xenical.php]Xenical[/url] Doxycycline 20mg Give Cat Amoxicillin [url=http://doxyc.xyz/cheapest-vibramycin-online.php]Cheapest Vibramycin Online[/url] Buy Doxine Costo Viagra Ricetta [url=http://dprixe.com]buy viagra online[/url] Levitra 10mg Tarif Propecia De 1 Miligramo [url=http://5553pill.xyz/cheap-vibramycin-fast.php]Cheap Vibramycin Fast[/url] Effets Du Viagra En Image Amoxil Cheap [url=http://antab1.xyz/generic-antabuse-usa.php]Generic Antabuse Usa[/url] Amoxicillin Interaction Viagra Prices Publix Viagra [url=http://clom1.xyz/achat-clomid-pas-cher.php]Achat Clomid Pas Cher[/url] Zithromax Ok With Alcohol Viagra Oder Cialis Forum [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/low-price-viagra.php]Low Price Viagra[/url] Generic Progesterone Discount Direct Free Doctor Consultation Stirling Donde Comprar Cialis Seguro En Espana [url=http://viaprices.com]viagra[/url] Remoxy Amoxicillin Bangladesh Achat Malegra [url=http://buynolva.xyz/nolvadex-cheap.php]Nolvadex Cheap[/url] Price Of Zithromax Viagra Macht Schlank [url=http://buyac.xyz/accutane-drug.php]Accutane Drug[/url] No Prescription Canadian Pharmacy Viagra Fa Male Al Cuore [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/map.php]Priligy Buy Online Usa[/url] Keflex Pulvule Tomar Cialis Todos Los Dias [url=http://cytobuy.xyz/cheapest-cytotec-online.php]Cheapest Cytotec Online[/url] Provera In Internet Discount Overseas Euroclinix Generico [url=http://buyac.xyz/how-much-is-accutane.php]How Much Is Accutane[/url] No Prescription Needed How To Buy Generic Clobetasol Medicine Low Price [url=http://cial1.xyz/order-cialis-online.php]Order Cialis Online[/url] Buy Cialis Online Nopw Venta Cialis Marca [url=http://nolva.xyz/where-to-buy-nolvadex.php]Where To Buy Nolvadex[/url] Real Pfiefer Viagra Exilar 20 No Prescription [url=http://buyprednis.xyz/deltasone-online-pharmacy.php]Deltasone Online Pharmacy[/url] Was Ist Viagra Einnahme Comprar Levitra Bucodispersable [url=http://buyzol.xyz/sertraline-no-prescription.php]Sertraline No Prescription[/url] Lawrence Walter Pharmacy Canada Tamoxifen Purchase Online [url=http://zithro.xyz/antibiotic-zithromax.php]Antibiotic Zithromax[/url] Cialis 10 20 Mg Precios Propecia Cambio [url=http://amoxi.xyz/amoxil-amoxicillin.php]Amoxil Amoxicillin[/url] Acheter Baclofene Belgique buy accutane online cheap [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-pill.php]Levitra Pill[/url] Levitra Avis Doctissimo Buy Levitra?Wholesale [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/propranolol-pills.php]Propranolol Pills[/url] Cephalexin Lupin 500 Mg Le Iene Viagra Generico [url=http://zithromax.ccrpdc.com/buy-zithromax-now.php]Buy Zithromax Now[/url] Anagen Levitra Clavamox Without An Rx [url=http://buycheapdapoxonline.xyz/pastilla-priligy.php]Pastilla Priligy[/url] discount generic isotretinoin accutane internet medication next day Viagra No Prescription [url=http://buyac.xyz/cost-of-accutane.php]Cost Of Accutane[/url] Prednisone Without A Prescription Sialis Tablets [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/generic-viagra-sales.php]Generic Viagra Sales[/url] Buy Legit Accutane Stendra Ed Best Website [url=http://levicost.com]vardenafil in osterreich erhaltlich[/url] Pharmacie Cialis Supreme Suppliers Mumbai [url=http://cyto1.xyz/cytotec-on-line.php]Cytotec On Line[/url] Metformin Order India Get Nexium Cheap [url=http://probuy1.xyz/prozac-order.php]Prozac Order[/url] Cialis 5mg Posologie How To Spell Amoxicillin [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/order-cialis-online-usa.php]Order Cialis Online Usa[/url] Secure Tab Doryx Cheapeast Free Shipping Amoxicillin Liquid [url=http://viag1.xyz/by-cheap-viagra.php]By Cheap Viagra[/url] Generique Levitra Prix Discount Legally Clobetasol In Australia [url=http://deltas.xyz/order-deltasone-tablets.php]Order Deltasone Tablets[/url] Se Puede Tomar Alchol Con Septra Ds Kamagra Gelatina Orale 10 [url=http://levi1.xyz/levitra-cost.php]Levitra Cost[/url] Ubungen Zur Levitra Brand Name Propecia Male Pattern Hair Loss [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/buying-clomid.php]Buying Clomid[/url] Effetto Kamagra Veterinary Amoxicillin [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/shop-cialis-online.php]Shop Cialis Online[/url] For Sale Provera Pills Overseas buy accutane online canada [url=http://levi1.xyz/levitra-trial.php]Levitra Trial[/url] Zithromax 1g

    Responder

  48. Zithromax And Bronchitis [url=http://probuy1.xyz/cheap-prozac-no-rx.php]Cheap Prozac No Rx[/url] Acheter Priligy 30 Mg En Ligne Healthy Man Radio Ad [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/cialis-free-trial.php]Cialis Free Trial[/url] Drugs For Sale Without Prescription Propecia To Increase Facial Hair [url=http://buystrat.xyz/get-cheap-strattera-online.php]Get Cheap Strattera Online[/url] Viagra Finto Scherzo Average Dose Of Lithium For Bipolar [url=http://buyizot.xyz/accutane-for-acne.php]Accutane For Acne[/url] Amoxicilline Posologie Stomatologie Viagra Free [url=http://probuy1.xyz/brand-prozac-online.php]Brand Prozac Online[/url] Buy Doxycycline 100mg Cheap Ed Pills In Canada 2014 [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/order-viagra-onlines.php]Order Viagra Onlines[/url] Triexer Is It Safe To Rotate Edex With Viagra [url=http://dprixe.com]cialis[/url] Levitra Malaga Levitra Da 5 Mg [url=http://purchase-generic-cialis.cial5mg.com]Purchase Generic Cialis[/url] Priligy Prezzo 2013 Cephalexin Taste [url=http://buylevi.xyz/buy-levitra-vardenafil.php]Buy Levitra Vardenafil[/url] Lasix Over The Counter Cvs Cialis 20mg Filmtabletten Import Reimport [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/online-inderal.php]Online Inderal[/url] Chewable Amoxicillin Swallowing Whole Pediatric Keflex [url=http://cyto1.xyz/buy-cytotec-online-usa.php]Buy Cytotec Online Usa[/url] How Much Amoxicillin For A Cat Bactrim For Uti 3 Days [url=http://amoxi.xyz/buy-amoxil-online.php]Buy Amoxil Online[/url] Cyalis Livraison Rapide Isotret [url=http://leviusa.com]levitra prezzi[/url] Remanso De Propecia Augmentin With Amoxicillin [url=http://cial1.xyz/cialis-to-buy.php]Cialis To Buy[/url] Viagra Kaufen Deutsch Levitra 10mg Kaufen [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/zithromax-online-cheap.php]Zithromax Online Cheap[/url] Best Place To Get Viagra Viagra Generika Frau [url=http://cialis-free-trial.cial5mg.com]Cialis Free Trial[/url] Levitra Generico Barato On with many rates repayments loans off Mean they fast money loans loans total. [url=http://fastmoney-25.com]loans with bad credit[/url] As it turns out default doesnt spell the end of paying the lender or of taking out another payday loan percent of borrowers who defaulted still wound up repaying their entire debt.Fluticasone And Amoxicillin [url=http://doxyc.xyz/doxycycline-generic.php]Doxycycline Generic[/url] Fluoxetine 40mg Eating Disorder Where To Order Why Is Propecia So Expensive [url=http://buyzol.xyz/cost-of-zoloft.php]Cost Of Zoloft[/url] Acheter Cialis Veritable Doxycycline Venta Online [url=http://buyzol.xyz/buy-sertraline-online-uk.php]Buy Sertraline Online Uk[/url] Buy Zithromax For Cats Viagra From Geremy [url=http://amoxi.xyz/internet-order-amoxil.php]Internet Order Amoxil[/url] Cialiis Fake Companies Levitra Dosage Strengths [url=http://propeus.xyz/buy-propecia.php]Buy Propecia[/url] Achat Propecia Pilule Kamagra Gel Oral Efectos Secundarios [url=http://nolvadex.ccrpdc.com/order-nolvadex-online.php]Order Nolvadex Online[/url] Generic Viagra And Generic Soma Priligy Dapoxetine In India [url=http://amox1.xyz/buy-amoxicillin-online.php]Buy Amoxicillin Online[/url] Viagra From Canada Legitimate Viagra 25mg Preis [url=http://antabusa.xyz/buy-cheap-antabuse-site.php]Buy Cheap Antabuse Site[/url] Order Effexor Xr

    Responder

  49. hey there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here.
    I did however expertise a few technical issues using this web site,
    as I experienced to reload the web site many times previous to I could get
    it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web
    hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times
    will sometimes affect your placement in google and
    could damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing
    with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and
    could look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content.
    Ensure that you update this again soon.

    Responder

  50. I’m not sure the place you are getting your
    information, but good topic. I must spend some time studying more or
    figuring out more. Thank you for excellent information I used to be looking for
    this info for my mission.

    Responder

  52. naturally like your web site but you need to check the spelling on several of your
    posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems
    and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the truth on the other hand I’ll surely come back again.

    Responder

  53. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
    checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails
    with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from
    that service? Appreciate it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>