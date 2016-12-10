Guido Mitma: “Quienes están al lado de don Evo son los traidores”

El secretario ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Guido Mitma, tildó en una entrevista a radio Fides de traidores a los dirigentes que están al lado del presidente Evo Morales y que los patriotas son aquellos que defienden a los trabajadores y sus justas demandas. Las declaraciones surgen en medio de críticas en su contra, por parte de autoridades y dirigentes del oficialismo, por no apoyar la repostulación del Mandatario.

“Quienes están al lado de don Evo son los traidores, aquellos dirigentes que siguen siendo cooptados”, dijo, además acotó que el dirigente “patriota es aquel que defiende a los compañeros trabajadores de base por las justas reivindicaciones”.

Indicó que escuchó con mucha preocupación algunas declaraciones como las del viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, y aclaró que si bien el último ampliado de la COB realizado en Tupiza decidió apoyar el proceso de cambio aquello no significa traicionar a los trabajadores.

“Las resoluciones del congreso de Tupiza ha sido apoyar al proceso, cierto, pero hay que manifestar que no dice que debemos traicionar a los compañeros trabajadores, retirados de sus fuentes laborales, desconocidos en el tema sindical, desconocidas las conquistas sociales, han sido muchos compañeros retirados y han abusado de esto los empleadores privados de una manera abusiva, inclusive haciendo persecución política, encarcelando a nuestro compañero dirigente, eso significa amedrentar”, sostuvo.

El dirigente contó que asistió a muchos ampliados departamentales en los cuales verificó descontento, incluso llegándose a manifestar que este proceso de cambio no debe seguir así y que hay que reconducirlo para el vivir bien de todos los trabajadores.

Mitma también precisó que fue el último ampliado de los trabajadores que decidió no asistir más a las reuniones oficialistas como de la Coordinadora Nacional para el Cambio (Conalcam), brazo político del Gobierno.

“Hay que aclarar una situación que se viene manifestando bastante, es que no es una versión personal de Guido Mitma esta decisión política que ha tomado, es una decisión del último ampliado de la Central Obrera Boliviana, de no asistir más a las reuniones de Conalcam porque no se han tratado temas de intereses nacionales, simplemente temas políticos de intereses del oficialismo”, sostuvo.

Así dejó claro que la COB como entre matriz de los trabajadores no asistirá a la reunión del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) que se realizará en Montero, Santa Cruz, del 15 al 17 de diciembre para abordar el tema de la reepostulación del presidente Evo Morales y otros.

En su criterio algunos dirigentes no están hablando con la verdad a sus bases y que por tanto en algún momento tendrán que rendir cuentas a los trabajadores.

También condicionó su apoyo a Morales a cambio de empleos y la reactivación del aparato productivo. “Guido Mitma tiene su postura ideológica, política, sindical, sin embargo si hay que apoyar a la repostulación de don Evo Morales, don Evo Morales también debe responder a las demanda que tenemos como trabajadores del país, no ha generado empleos, no ha ofrecido futuro a los profesionales, no ha reactivado el aparato productivo”, apuntó.

LA PAZ/Fides