Fecha de publicación: Sábado 10 de diciembre de 2016 -- 12:16

López anuncia su renuncia a la FBF y convoca a Congreso para enero

El presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), Rolando López. (Internet)

Rolando López, actual presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), convocó a un Congreso Extraordinario para el día lunes 9 de enero de 2017, en el cual renunciará al cargo que tiene, dicha información fue presentada mediante un comunicado oficial de la institución.

El congreso tendrá lugar en la sede la FBF, en la avenida Libertador Bolívar de la ciudad de Cochabamba y comenzará a las 09.00.

Las temáticas para ese día serán: verificación del quórum, renuncia irrevocable de López y la aprobación del nuevo estatuto de la FBF.

LA PAZ/ABI

