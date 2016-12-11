Abatido por la Policía muere delincuente en Santa Cruz

Una persona fallecida fue el resultado de una balacera, ocurrida la noche del sábado en el Quinto Anillo, Radial 10 de la ciudad de Santa Cruz entre efectivos de la Policía y un grupo de supuestos antisociales.
El hecho ocurrió a raíz de una denuncia realizada por vecinos quienes reportaron que estos supuestos malhechores estaban robando en un domicilio en el barrio Petrolero Sur.
Una patrullera de la Policía que estaba cerca de la zona los interceptó y los antisociales emprendieron la fuga en una vagoneta con vidrios polarizados con placa de control 2143 ZPD.
Cuando la Policía los perseguía, los delincuentes dispararon a la patrulla, entonces los uniformados respondieron y abatieron al conductor.
Otros seis integrantes de la banda fueron aprehendidos cuando intentaban escapar y luego fueron trasladados a celdas de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC). Uno de ellos estaba herido.
El cuerpo del fallecido fue trasladado a la morgue de la Pampa de la Isla para la autopsia de ley, indicó el fiscal Carlos Candia. Hasta ese momento se desconocía la identidad de los implicados en el hecho.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
