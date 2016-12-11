Fecha de publicación: Domingo 11 de diciembre de 2016 -- 19:42

Emergencia por el agua en La Paz está controlada

La gente hace fila para recibir agua de las cisternas. (APG)

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, aseguró el domingo que la situación de emergencia, declarada por la escases de agua en más de 90 barrios de la ciudad de La Paz, está controlada, tanto en el suministro como en la captación de ese líquido vital.

“Se puede decir que la situación está controlada, por los dos lados”, afirmó la autoridad en una entrevista con los medios estatales.

Quintana recordó que para esa situación el Gabinete del Agua, compuesto por varios ministerios, dispone de un parque automotor de más de 100 unidades, entre cisternas, camiones y camionetas, para distribuir agua para consumo humano y otros servicios.

Informó que esa dependencia trabaja las 24 horas, en dos turnos y a la fecha permitió la instalación de 130 tanques fijos de agua y el traslado de agua en cisternas.

El ministro de la Presidencia dijo que, a la fecha, en 20 días de abastecimiento de agua por esos mecanismos, se entregó a la población al menos 30 millones de litros de agua.

Con esa operatividad dijo que se ha pasado de un racionamiento caótico a uno más moderado, pero con certidumbre, haciendo que la gente sepa que recibirá agua en determinados días y horas, sistema que aún está en consolidación.

“El componente más fuerte del Centro de Operaciones de Emergencia es la distribución del agua y hemos tenido dos escenarios, la ciudad de El Alto que ya está completamente controlada, por tanto, nuestra capacidad de distribución prácticamente se ha reducido a lo mínimo en la ciudad de El Alto, fundamentalmente los distritos 4, 7 y 14 y la ciudad de La Paz en las tres áreas”, explicó.

Según Quintana, también se multiplicó la disponibilidad de agua en barrios donde la gente no tiene que esperar la llegada de los camiones cisterna, sino simplemente se aprovisiona de agua de tanques fijos.

“Para las zonas más altas, hemos adoptado un sistema más flexible con camionetas, con tanques pequeños de 1.200, 5.000 litros, de tal suerte que hemos cubierto el territorio. Con la distribución hemos cubierto a la mayor parte de la población”, complementó.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

