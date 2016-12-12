Fecha de publicación: Lunes 12 de diciembre de 2016 -- 10:34

Asesinan a una mujer a golpes de puño y patadas

El presunto asesino en la FELCV en Cochabamba. (Fides)

El presunto asesino en la FELCV en Cochabamba. (Fides)

Un nuevo caso de feminicidio fue conocido la mañana de este lunes una vez que la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV) de Cochabamba levantó el cuerpo de Norha Marina Ramos Colque (29) en la zona de Zamuyupampa zona sur de la Capital del Valle. Muerta a causa de los golpes de puño y patadas de su asesino.

En un primer informe de la Policía se determinó que Ramos Colque fue asesinada por Miguel Calle Mamani (19), a quien recién horas antes de su fallecimiento. El presunto asesino fue detenido la mañana del lunes por los efectivos de FELCV y presta sus declaraciones ante el Ministerio Público.

Según la declaración de uno de los testigos,  Calle Mamani conoció a su víctima en una fiesta en la noche del domingo, en la que compartieron bebidas alcohólicas y después, el presunto asesino, intentó llevar a Norha Marina a otro lado y ante la negativa de ella fue agredida hasta la muerte.

De acuerdo al informe preliminar, la víctima sufrió golpes en la cabeza, se presume patadas, lo que habría causado su deceso, pero también en todo el cuerpo se descartó que haya sido agredida por un objeto contundente como una piedra u un palo.

Con este caso son 24 los casos de feminicidio denunciados en la FELCV en Cochabamba.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

,
