Asesinan a una mujer a golpes de puño y patadas

Un nuevo caso de feminicidio fue conocido la mañana de este lunes una vez que la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV) de Cochabamba levantó el cuerpo de Norha Marina Ramos Colque (29) en la zona de Zamuyupampa zona sur de la Capital del Valle. Muerta a causa de los golpes de puño y patadas de su asesino.
En un primer informe de la Policía se determinó que Ramos Colque fue asesinada por Miguel Calle Mamani (19), a quien recién horas antes de su fallecimiento. El presunto asesino fue detenido la mañana del lunes por los efectivos de FELCV y presta sus declaraciones ante el Ministerio Público.
Según la declaración de uno de los testigos, Calle Mamani conoció a su víctima en una fiesta en la noche del domingo, en la que compartieron bebidas alcohólicas y después, el presunto asesino, intentó llevar a Norha Marina a otro lado y ante la negativa de ella fue agredida hasta la muerte.
De acuerdo al informe preliminar, la víctima sufrió golpes en la cabeza, se presume patadas, lo que habría causado su deceso, pero también en todo el cuerpo se descartó que haya sido agredida por un objeto contundente como una piedra u un palo.
Con este caso son 24 los casos de feminicidio denunciados en la FELCV en Cochabamba.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
What’s up, everything is going fine here and
ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s genuinely fine, keep up writing.
I’m not positive where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time studying much more or understanding more.
Thank you for great info I used to be looking for this information for my mission.
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Best wishes!
Where are your contact details though?
I think this is among the most vital info for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things,
The site style is ideal, the articles is really great
: D. Good job, cheers
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t
show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say
great blog!
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web
browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Cheers
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web page regularly, this web site is genuinely pleasant and the people are in fact sharing
pleasant thoughts.
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me.
Thank you!
Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to give it a look.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my
followers! Fantastic blog and superb style and design.
You can definitely see your skills within the article you
write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers
like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe.
All the time go after your heart.
Hey very interesting blog!
I just couldn’t depart your web site before suggesting that I really
enjoyed the usual information a person supply
in your visitors? Is going to be again incessantly in order to investigate cross-check new posts
It’s really a great and helpful piece of info. I’m
satisfied that you shared this useful info with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Because the admin of this web site is working, no hesitation very shortly
it will be well-known, due to its quality
contents.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I
find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my website thus
i came to return the favor?.I’m attempting to in finding issues to improve my site!I assume its good enough to use some
of your concepts!!
Can I simply say what a relief to uncover somebody that
truly knows what they are talking about on the net.
You actually understand how to bring a problem to
light and make it important. More and more people really need to read this and understand this side of your story.
I was surprised you are not more popular since you certainly have
the gift.
Superb, what a blog it is! This website gives valuable
information to us, keep it up.
I believe everything published was very reasonable. However, consider this, suppose you
were to create a killer headline? I am not saying your content
isn’t good, but what if you added a post title that
makes people want more? I mean RadioFides.com | Asesinan a
una mujer a golpes de puño y patadas is kinda vanilla.
You could peek at Yahoo’s home page and watch how they
write article titles to grab people to open the links.
You might add a related video or a picture or two to
get readers excited about everything’ve written. In my opinion, it could make your website a little livelier.
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time
to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or advice.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is amazing, great written and come with almost
all vital infos. I would like to see extra posts like this
.
What’s up everyone, it’s my first go to see at this website, and article is genuinely fruitful for me, keep up posting these posts.
I’m no longer certain the place you are getting your info,
but great topic. I must spend a while learning much more or figuring out more.
Thanks for great information I used to be looking
for this info for my mission.
Yes! Finally something about cars value.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this superb blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will share this site with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of
this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb
usability and appearance. I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads very quick for me on Chrome.
Excellent Blog!
What’s up, this weekend is nice in support of me, as this moment i am
reading this great informative article here at my home.
Wonderful post! We will be linking to this great article on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless,
you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the
same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually understand what you
are talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally visit my site =).
We will have a link alternate agreement between us
It’s very simple to find out any matter on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this post at this web page.
I seriously love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you
make this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m wanting to create
my own blog and would like to learn where you got this from or what the
theme is called. Thanks!
I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles daily along with a cup of coffee.
I have been exploring for a little bit for
any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website.
Reading this information So i’m glad to convey that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed.
I such a lot surely will make certain to do not forget this site and
provides it a glance on a constant basis.
What’s up, just wanted to say, I loved this article. It was funny.
Keep on posting!
Ridiculous story there. What occurred after?
Good luck!
What’s up friends, nice paragraph and pleasant urging commented at this place, I am truly enjoying
by these.
Ahaa, its fastidious conversation regarding this piece of writing at this place at this webpage,
I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in reality was a entertainment account it.
Look complex to far introduced agreeable from you! However,
how can we communicate?
Hi there to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this site, and your views are nice in favor
of new visitors.
I read this post fully concerning the comparison of latest and
previous technologies, it’s amazing article.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful information specifically the remaining section I care for such info a lot.
I used to be looking for this certain information for a long time.
Thanks and good luck.
Fabulous, what a webpage it is! This webpage provides valuable information to us,
keep it up.
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Many thanks
I’ll immediately grasp your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please allow me know so that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing difficulties
with your RSS. I don’t know why I am unable to join it.
Is there anyone else getting similar RSS problems?
Anybody who knows the answer will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Awesome things here. I am very glad to look
your article. Thank you so much and I’m having a look forward to contact
you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Why viewers still make use of to read news papers when in this
technological world all is existing on web?
Hi mates, how is everything, and what you want to say
concerning this post, in my view its genuinely amazing designed for me.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this
onto a co-worker who had been conducting a little research
on this. And he actually bought me breakfast due to the fact that I
stumbled upon it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time
to talk about this matter here on your website.
Generic Viagra Without Prescription [url=http://buystrat.xyz/buy-atomoxetine.php]Buy Atomoxetine[/url] Cialis Generic Non Prescription Feline Urinary Tract Infection And Amoxicillin [url=http://furos.xyz/buying-lasix.php]Buying Lasix[/url] Viagra Generika Wirkung Prix Levitra Pharmacie [url=http://prop1.xyz]Buy Prozac[/url] Buy Zithromax 250 Mg How Cau You Order Levitra On Line [url=http://doxyc.xyz/doxycycline-capsules.php]Doxycycline Capsules[/url] Acheter Viagra Authentique Amoxicilina With Free Shipping [url=http://viag1.xyz/viagra-alternative.php]Viagra Alternative[/url] Dosage Cephalexin Dogs Cephalexin How Long Work [url=http://las1.xyz/lasix-online-cheap.php]Lasix Online Cheap[/url] Precios De La Pastilla Cytotec Generic Cialis Overnight Delivery [url=http://zol1.xyz/buy-zoloft.php]Buy Zoloft[/url] Acheter Viagra En Ligne Quebec Finasteride Mail Order Virginia Beach [url=http://deltas.xyz/deltasone-online-cheap.php]Deltasone Online Cheap[/url] Buy Cialis Hong Kong Amoxicillin And Alchol [url=http://propeus.xyz/cost-of-generic-propecia.php]Cost Of Generic Propecia[/url] Propecia En Ligne Avis Finasteride Costi Propecia Generico [url=http://kama1.xyz/buy-kamagra-cheap.php]Buy Kamagra Cheap[/url] Keflex And Vaginitis Ditropan [url=http://buyizot.xyz/how-to-get-accutane-online.php]How To Get Accutane Online[/url] Viagra 20 Ans Levitra Basf 20mg [url=http://buystrat.xyz/atomoxetine.php]Atomoxetine[/url] Buy Zithromax Single Dose Isotretinoin skin health website on line [url=http://buyizot.xyz/purchase-accutane.php]Purchase Accutane[/url] Cialis 5 Mg Effetti Discounts On Viagara Pharma Rx Online [url=http://zithro.xyz/azithromycin.php]Azithromycin[/url] Were Is Viraga Medicamento Priligy 30 Mg [url=http://levi1.xyz/levitra-40mg-sale.php]Levitra 40mg Sale[/url] Best Prices Cialis Effets Secondaires Cialis Generique [url=http://buyal.xyz/buy-cheap-xenical-pills.php]Buy Cheap Xenical Pills[/url] Urivoid Cialis Precios Farmacia [url=http://kama1.xyz/kamagra-soft-tablets.php]Kamagra Soft Tablets[/url] Baclofen Vente En France Cephalexin Generic [url=http://prop1.xyz/prices-prozac.php]Prices Prozac[/url] Where To Buy Tab Doxycycline Visa Farmacie Online Italiane [url=http://antab1.xyz/cheap-antabuse-online.php]Cheap Antabuse Online[/url] Precio De La Propecia Farmacia Skin Rash Cephalexin [url=http://antab1.xyz/generic-antabuse-pills.php]Generic Antabuse Pills[/url] Buy Furosemide Online Uk Cheap Suche Viagra Pille [url=http://amoxi.xyz/amoxil-to-buy.php]Amoxil To Buy[/url] Tagara Viagra Combo Packs [url=http://antabusa.xyz/buy-disulfiram.php]Buy Disulfiram[/url] Propecia Orkut Minoxidil Cialis Dolori Alle Gambe [url=http://zithro.xyz/zithromax-online-cheap.php]Zithromax Online Cheap[/url] Accutane Online Pharmacy Uk Levitra Funziona Per L’Eiaculazione Precoce [url=http://antab1.xyz/antabuse-online-cheap.php]Antabuse Online Cheap[/url] Propecia Low Dose No Side Effects Cialis Generika Versand Deutschland [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/generic-cialis-pricing.php]Generic Cialis Pricing[/url] Amoxicillin Or Clindamycin Cialis Tablets For Sale [url=http://buylevi.xyz/affordable-levitra.php]Affordable Levitra[/url] Buy Tuf 20 Softabs Cheap Super Pack Strong Viagra Cialis Active [url=http://las1.xyz/buy-lasix-without-rx.php]Buy Lasix Without Rx[/url] Order Cost Of Propecia How Can I Buy Cialis Discount Online [url=http://al7.xyz/buy-cheap-orlistat.php]Buy Cheap Orlistat[/url] United Pharmacy Cephalexin And Dogs [url=http://clom1.xyz/generic-clomiphene.php]Generic Clomiphene[/url] Generic Viagra And Generic Soma
This is my first time pay a visit at here and
i am really impressed to read all at single place.
Wow, fantastic weblog layout! How lengthy have you been blogging for?
you made blogging glance easy. The whole look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content material!
What i do not understood is in fact how you are now not actually a lot more well-favored than you may
be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize
therefore significantly relating to this matter, produced
me personally believe it from numerous varied
angles. Its like women and men aren’t interested unless it is one thing to accomplish
with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always maintain it up!
Generic Secure Stendra Cod Accepted Internet Overseas Store Exeter [url=http://buyizot.xyz/accutane-from-canada.php]Accutane From Canada[/url] Cialis Preisvergleich Ohne Rezept Acquistare Cialis Online Sicuro [url=http://probuy1.xyz/prozac-uses.php]Prozac Uses[/url] Compra Cialis Online Supreme Suppliers Mumbai India [url=http://buystrat.xyz/cheap-strattera-online.php]Cheap Strattera Online[/url] Original Viagra Bewertung Cialis Espana [url=http://buyzol.xyz/order-zoloft-without-script.php]Order Zoloft Without Script[/url] Cialis 10 Mg Medicament Priligy Crema [url=http://kama1.xyz/kamagra-tablet.php]Kamagra Tablet[/url] Medicament Cialis 10 Viagra Para Distrofia Muscular [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Tadalis Sx Soft Research Where To Buy Cortisone Injections [url=http://buyzol.xyz/zoloft-online-cs.php]Zoloft Online Cs[/url] Keflex Seismic Pipe Loop Cialis Cheapest Canada [url=http://doxyc.xyz/where-to-buy-vibramycin.php]Where To Buy Vibramycin[/url] Cialis Oder Viagra Test Cialis Viagra Preisvergleich [url=http://levi1.xyz/cost-of-levitra.php]Cost Of Levitra[/url] Cialis Ricetta
Now I am ready to do my breakfast, afterward having my breakfast coming over again to read other news.
It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I’ve learn this submit and if I may just I wish to counsel you few interesting issues or tips.
Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!