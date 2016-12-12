Fecha de publicación: Lunes 12 de diciembre de 2016 -- 20:17

Beni: Los restos del jugador Burton están en su natal Huacaraje

Paúl Burton. (Internet)

En medio de lágrimas y dolor decenas de familiares y amigos recibieron en Huacaraje, Beni, los restos de jugador de Oriente Petrolero Paúl Burton. En la avioneta también estaban su papá, Víctor, su hermano Carlos y su esposa, Carola Hoyos.

Decenas de personas se acercaron a la avioneta para sacar el ataúd y las flores que había.

Por otro lado las autoridades de salud en Santa Cruz dejan el caso en manos de la auditoría médica que se realizara.

Sin embargo el secretario de Salud Regional, Oscar Urenda, dejó entrever responsabilidad del médico a cargo de la cirugía.

Aquí ha habido un accidente muy grave que no fue detectado, a nuestro parecer, en el momento preciso para subsanarlo y se llegó a esta situación donde el futbolista muere”, dijo.

“Yo creo que evadir a una acción jurídica o judicial es un reconocimiento de culpa, el debería presentarse, debería defenderse ante cualquier situación judicial porque un accidente puede tenerlo cualquiera, pero cómo lo maneja uno el accidente uno dentro de la cirugía o posterior de la cirugía es donde se ve la capacidad del profesional”, acotó.

Urenda descartó que la clínica Incor donde falleció tenga culpa o responsabilidad “a menos que posteriormente no se hubieran cumplido los protocolos”. La auditoría médica también verá este tema.

BENI/Fides

