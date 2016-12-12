Carlos Mesa pide al Presidente que aclare si sigue como vocero de la demanda marítima

El expresidente de Bolivia, Carlos Mesa, mediante una carta enviada, este lunesso al presidente, Evo Morales, solicitó conocer si continúa en sus funciones como vocero de la causa marítima ante la comunidad internacional o esa tarea concluyó como declaró el embajador en La Haya, Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé
“El día de hoy el Embajador Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé ha hecho una declaración pública en la que se refiere específicamente a mi trabajo en los siguientes términos: “La etapa en la que Bolivia tuvo un vocero itinerante concluyó…en la etapa actual del proceso ya no se requiere de su participación”, indica Mesa en la carta enviada a Morales.
Después indica que: “Como entenderá, sólo puedo tomar como válida la palabra de quien me encomendó la citada responsabilidad, por ello me parece que es momento de conocer de Usted si considera que mi tarea como Representante del Gobierno de Bolivia para la Demanda Marítima ha concluido”.
También recuerda que fue Morales quien lo invito a ser vocero de la causa marítima el 28 de abril de 2014.
“El 28 de abril de 2014 Usted me hizo llegar una invitación para que me hiciese cargo de: “explicar la Demanda Marítima ante la comunidad internacional y en distintos foros y eventos internacionales, la acción jurídica e histórica que lleva adelante el Estado Plurinacional, para que Bolivia vuelva al mar con soberanía”.
Mesa fue parte activa durante los alegatos de Bolivia en La Haya el 4 y 5 de mayo de 2015 y después destacó en una entrevista el 29 de septiembre en Televisión Naciona de Chile donde presentó todos los argumento historicos de la demanda boliviana.
El expresididente realizó un viajes por todo el planeta difundiendo la causa maritima y reuniendose con autoridades y personas de influencia en distintos países.
Rodríguez Veltzé realizó las declaraciones sobre Mesa después que el presidente Morales diera inicio a la reunión anual de embajadores de Bolivia en el planeta.
LA PAZ/Fides
