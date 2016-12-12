Freddy Sanabria vuelve a presidir el Consejo de la Magistratura

En una sesión de sala plena, el consejero Freddy Sanabria fue elegido este lunes como nuevo presidente del Consejo de la Magistratura, frente a la ausencia por vacación del ahora ex presidente, Wilber Choque, al igual que Wilma Mamani.
Los vocales que determinaron el cambio de la presidencia del ente encargado del control del Órgano Judicial fueron: Roger Triveño (decano), Cristina Mamani y Sanabria.
Los vocales que eligieron a Choque argumentaron para el cambio de presidente que la gestión de Choque fue intrascendente y las metas para 2016 no fueron cumplidas por la falta de gestión de la presidencia.
Sanabria después de asumir la presidencia aseguró que concluirá con los proyectos estancados, pero no detalló cuales son ni en qué áreas de la institución se desarrollan y menos el lugar donde estarían ubicados
Tampoco quiso hablar sobre varios procesos que tiene en su contra en la Cámara de Diputados. Sanabria asume la presidencia por segunda vez.
El pasado miércoles, Choque envió una nota al decano Triveño indicando la ilegalidad de la convocatoria a Sala Plena de este lunes. “Teniendo conocimiento extraoficial (…) se hubiera convocado a un Pleno para el día 12 de diciembre, la misma también es nula de pleno derecho”, señala parte de la carta, en la que también acusa al Decano de usurpar funciones del Presidente.
SUCRE/Fides
