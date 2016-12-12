Oruro: Seis muertos el fin de semana en diferentes hechos de tránsito

El comandante Departamental de Policía de Oruro, coronel Ramiro Cuba, informó este lunes que el fin de semana se registró seis fallecidos y 47 heridos en al menos 22 accidentes de tránsito. Cuatro de los fallecidos y 24 heridos fueron producto de dos accidentes que se registró anoche en la carretera Oruro-Potosí.
“Este fin de semana son seis las persona que han fallecido en accidentes de tránsito”, dijo a radio Fides Oruro el coronel Cuba.
Explicó que de todos los casos que atendieron “el accidente más grave es el de anoche”. Al promediar las 19.45 hubo un choque frontal de dos vehículos particulares en la carretera Oruro – Potosí, a cinco kilómetros del puesto de control de Vichuloma, el hecho dejó un fallecido y siete heridos.
Más tarde, a los 45 minutos, cerca del primer accidente se registró un segundo hecho, producto del congestionamiento que mientras se realizaba el levantamiento legal del cadáver y se evacuaba a los heridos. Un tráiler impactó con seis vehículos que estaban parados y el saldo fue tres fallecidos y 17 heridos. De estos dos hechos suman cuatro muertos y 24 heridos.
En el último accidente falleció un varón de aproximadamente 50 años, Nélida Delgadillo Ala de 45 años y una mujer de 20 años.
El coronel Cuba también informó que el fin de semana la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) atendió tres casos de: robo agravado, estafa y robo, además la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (Felcv) un caso de violación.
ORURO/Fides
