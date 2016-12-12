Padre mata a un hombre que violó a su hija de 11 años

Un padre de familia mató el domingo a un “amigo”, que conoció horas antes, porque lo encontró infraganti abusando sexualmente a su hija de 11 años, que tiene capacidad especial. La vejación se registró luego de que ambos compartieron bebidas alcohólicas.
El director Departamental de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc), teniente coronel Walter Miranda, informó que Nicolás C. C. que tiene 31 años le quitó la vida a Filemón G. L. de 21 años, quien aprovechando que el padre estaba dormido violó a la su hija, según un reporte de radio Loyola Fides.
El informe policial establece que los dos hombres se conocieron la madrugada del domingo en la avenida Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz y para continuar bebiendo se trasladaron al domicilio de Nicolás C. C. e ingresaron al cuarto que ocupaba donde estaba su pequeña hija.
“Continuaron bebiendo en la habitación hasta que decidieron descansar y en el mismo cuarto existía otra cama donde descansaba una niña de 11 años con capacidades especiales, pues no asiste a la escuela, una vez que el padre estaba dormido, Filemón G. L. victimó a la niña y el padre despertó y encontró a su hija siendo víctima de violación por el sujeto, lo único que agarro en ese momento es un fierro que tenía, una barreta y llegó a golpearlo en la cabeza motivo por el cual falleció”, relató Miranda.
Luego del hecho, el padre de la niña sacó el cuerpo a unos 40 metros del lugar donde habita, sin embargo la policía siguió el rastro de sangre que había en la acera y llegó a dar con el domicilio de Nicolás. El caso fue tipificado como homicidio por emoción violenta.
Por su parte el jefe de emergencia del Hospital Santa Bárbara, Alberto Avilés, informó que a las 07.00 del domingo llegaron a la morgue efectivos policiales de Homicidios con un cadáver de 21 años que presentaba un trauma encéfalo craneano severo “con exposición de masa encefálica”.
“El diagnóstico fue una agresión con un arma contusa, una barreta que hubiera provocado su deceso inmediato”, indicó
SUCRE/Loyola Fides
