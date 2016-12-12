Fecha de publicación: Lunes 12 de diciembre de 2016 -- 13:33

Posesionan a un ingeniero comercial como gerente de la “Caja”

Juan Alfredo Jordán fue posesionado este lunes como el nuevo gerente General de la Caja Nacional de Salud (CNS).

El ingeniero comercial Juan Alfredo Jordán fue posesionado este lunes como el nuevo Gerente General de la Caja Nacional de Salud (CNS) por la ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero en remplazo de Mario Alberto Aramayo Andulce .

Jordán anteriormente se despeño como funcionario en centro de salud privados en Santa Cruz y también en la Caja Petrolera de Salud (CPS).

El nuevo gerente se comprometió a cambiar los servicios para beneficiar a los tres millones de asegurados a la CNS, poner más agilidad en la atención médica y terminar con las quejas  de los afiliados.
La Ministra de Salud encargó a Jordán de que trate de solucionar los conflictos internos de la entidad aseguradora y también los de atención a sus beneficiarios.

La funcionaria también pidió a los médicos y trabajadores de la CNS comprometerse con el trabajo y dejar las prácticas de los paros y las huelgas.

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Guido Mitma, afirmó que con la designación de Jordán se está politizando la CNS, además de imponer a una persona que no responde a la mayoría de los afiliados.

“La Corrdinadora Nacional para el Cambio (Conalcam) determinó la designación del Gerente de la CNS, sin que sean trabajadores aportantes y eso muestra la influencia política”, indicó Mitma.

LA PAZ/Fides

