Sobreviviente del accidente de Lamia dice que nadie les aviso nada

El periodista brasileño Rafael Henzel, uno de los seis sobrevivientes del accidente aéreo del club Chapecoense ocurrido cerca de Medellín y que dejó 71 muertos, afirmó en una entrevista que los pasajeros de la aeronave no fueron avisados de la situación de emergencia antes del siniestro.
“Apagaron las luces y los motores. Eso causó cierto temor, pero nadie nos avisó de nada. Volábamos sin saber lo que iba a suceder”, afirmó el periodista en una entrevista transmitida por el programa de televisión Fantástico.
Henzel quien se recupera en el Hospital San Vicente Fundación Rionegro, en el departamento colombiano de Antioquia, fue uno de los seis únicos sobrevivientes del accidente que tuvo lugar en la noche del pasado 28 de noviembre.
“Nadie nos dijo que nos abrocháramos los cinturones de seguridad. Cada vez que preguntábamos acerca de la llegada nos decían que faltaban diez minutos. Eso generó cierto temor, pero no fuimos avisados de nada”, relató el periodista de la emisora Radio Oeste Capital.
Henzel fue el único sobreviviente entre los 21 periodistas que viajaban a Medellín en el avión accidentado, para cubrir el partido de ida de la final de la Copa Sudamericana entre Chapecoense y Atlético Nacional de Medellín.
“No cundió el pánico, ni se produjo un griterío durante la caída. Apenas había silencio”, comentó Henzel, quien dijo no recordar en absoluto el momento del “impacto”.
Está previsto que los cuatros sobrevivientes brasileños del accidente -los futbolistas Jackson Follman, Helio Zampier Neto y Alan Ruschel, así como el propio Henzel- comiencen a ser trasladados esta semana a su país, informaron fuentes médicas citadas en la entrevista.
MEDELLÍN, COLOMBIA/Agencias
Keep on working, great job!
I have been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours as of late, but I never found any fascinating article like yours.
It is lovely worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers
made excellent content as you probably did, the internet shall
be much more helpful than ever before.
Hello exceptional website! Does running a
blog such as this take a massive amount work? I
have no expertise in coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog in the
near future. Anyway, if you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please
share. I know this is off subject however I just needed to
ask. Thanks!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but
I in finding this topic to be really something which I feel I’d by no means understand.
It sort of feels too complicated and very huge for me. I’m taking a look ahead in your next submit, I’ll try to get the grasp of it!
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker who has been conducting a
little homework on this. And he in fact ordered me dinner due to the fact that I found it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending the time to discuss this topic
here on your web site.
Hi there to every one, as I am actually keen of reading this weblog’s post to be updated daily.
It consists of pleasant stuff.
Good day I am so glad I found your blog page, I really found you
by error, while I was searching on Aol for something else, Regardless
I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to read it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great job.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the longer term and it
is time to be happy. I have read this submit and if I may just I
want to recommend you few fascinating things or tips.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read more things about it!
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up
losing months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
always i used to read smaller articles or reviews which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading now.
Hi would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers
and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a
honest price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
Hi! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to take a look.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Great blog and great design.
I want to to thank you for this very good read!!
I absolutely loved every bit of it. I have you saved as a favorite
to check out new things you post…
After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
from now on every time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with
the exact same comment. Perhaps there is a way you are able to remove
me from that service? Cheers!
This post is invaluable. How can I find out more?
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too fantastic.
I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which
you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it sensible.
I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous site.
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve take note your stuff
previous to and you’re just extremely great.
I actually like what you have bought right here, really like what
you’re saying and the way through which
you are saying it. You are making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to
keep it sensible. I cant wait to read far more from you.
That is actually a wonderful site.
I absolutely love your blog.. Great colors & theme.
Did you make this amazing site yourself? Please reply back
as I’m attempting to create my very own blog and want to learn where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Cheers!
I am really inspired along with your writing skills and also with the format in your
blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it your
self? Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it’s
rare to peer a great blog like this one nowadays..
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is
written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You’re incredible! Thanks!