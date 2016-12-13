Aumentan los casos de VIH en Potosí este año respecto al 2015

Los casos de VIH en Potosí aumentaron este 2016 respecto al 2015. Hasta el momento ya se registraron 52 casos mientras que el pasado año se llegó a 48, se prevé que los casos lleguen, hasta fin de año, a los 60.
“A la fecha se han confirmado 52 casos, el 2016, (…), el año pasado se ha cerrado con 48 casos, de hecho se ha superado la incidencia de 2015 y todavía tenemos algunos por confirmar, hasta fin de mes probablemente lleguemos a 60”, dijo a radio Fides Potosí el ginecólogo del Programa VIH del Servicio Departamental de Salud, Fernando Rojas.
De los 52 casos 37 son varones y 15 mujeres, y el grupo etario prevalente esta entre los 20 a 30 años. Del total de casos cuatro fallecieron.
Rojas explicó que fueron pocos los niños que tienen el virus. “Son muy pocos casos que tenemos, en realidad alguno que ha venido con la transmisión del VIH desde afuera, pero de nuevos nacimientos de gestantes con VIH ninguno, todos los recién nacidos de mujeres embarazadas con VIH, todos los niños son sanos”, apuntó.
Potosí/Fides
