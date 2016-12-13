Avenida se hunde y afecta a un vehículo

El pavimento de una avenida San Aurelio en el Cuarto Anillo de la ciudad de Santa Cruz se hundió este martes con una vagoneta que circulaba por el lugar. El conductor del vehículo, Rodrigo Rioja resultó solo con golpes leves, pero por precaución fue trasladado a la clínica Bilbao.
Rodrigo Rioja, hijo del dueño del vehículo, indicó que su padre está estable y que solo tiene unos golpes, “lo derivaron a la clínica Bilbao”, dijo.
Así mismo agregó “me parece inconcebible la manera en que ha cedido tanto (el pavimento) como para que quepa una vagoneta”.
Bomberos y Policías llegaron hasta el lugar, acordonaron la zona y trabajan para sacar el vehículo atascado.
Los funcionarios de la Alcaldía cruceña indicaron que el sifonamiento se debió a las filtraciones de agua por las tuberías de Saguapac.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
