Fecha de publicación: Martes 13 de diciembre de 2016 -- 17:50

Caso Lamia: Fiscalía niega la emisión de ordenes de captura internacional

Avión de Lamia. (FGE)

El Ministerio Público aclaró este martes que no hay orden de captura internacional para Celia Castedo Monasterio, exfuncionaria de la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación Aérea (AASANA) y Marco Antonio Rocha Venegas, Director de Operaciones de la aerolínea Lamia.

“Estamos a la espera que la autoridad jurisdiccional fije fecha y hora de la audiencia y disponga la notificación por edicto de los imputados. Mientras no se realice la audiencia y no se los declare en rebeldía el Ministerio Público no puede tramitar la orden de captura internacional”, explicó la Directora Nacional Anticorrupción de la Fiscalía General del Estado, Fanny Alfaro.

La Fiscalía presentó la imputación formal contra Marco Antonio Rocha Venegas, por la presunta comisión de los delitos de desastres en medios de transporte; homicidio culposo; y lesiones gravísimas, delitos que también pesan contra Cecilia Castedo, quien además fue imputada por incumplimiento de deberes y uso indebido de influencias.

En las últimas horas se conocieron versiones de la existencia de una orden de captura internacional, sin embargo el Ministerio Público aclara que esas declaraciones están totalmente alejadas de la verdad.

El caso tiene que ver con el accidente de una aeronave de LaMia en Colombia que dejó 71 personas fallecidas entre jugadores del equipo brasileño Chapecoense, periodistas y tripulantes.

De acuerdo con la relación de los hechos, la aeronave debía recorrer una distancia en tiempo de 4 horas y 22 minutos, cuando su autonomía de vuelo le permite recorrer la misma distancia, no quedando un margen de combustible de reserva, hecho que no fue observado adecuadamente por Castedo, en cumplimiento al Procedimiento para los Servicios de Navegación Aérea y Gestión del Tránsito Aéreo de la Organización de Aviación Civil Internacional (OACI).

Con relación al imputado Rocha Venegas, el Ministerio Público identificó que como socio de la aerolínea violentó el manual de funciones aprobado por la Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC), además de las formalidades legales que debe tener la planificación interna empresarial de un vuelo internacional de transporte de personas.

En la mañana de del martes el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, afirmó que existía una orden de captura internacional para los dos investigados por el accidente aéreo.

SUCRE/Fides con datos de la FGE

