El Conamaq no rogará a García Linera para que vuelva a postularse

La dirigencia del Consejo Nacional de Ayllus y Markas del Qullasuyu (Conamaq) aseguró este martes que no “rogarán” ni “obligarán” al vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera a que se vuelva a postular a una nueva reelección.
“No se va rogar, es una decisión personal”, dijo a los medios el ejecutivo del Conamaq, Hilarión Mamani. Según el representante no se puede obligar a nadie a ser candidato pues aquello es una decisión personas en la que no se pueden meter.
Las declaraciones surgen después de que el fin de semana García Linera dijera que no volvería a candidatear a la Vicepresidencia y que se dedicaría a formar nuevos líderes políticos y sociales.
“El que quiere irse y no quiere candidatear es su decisión personal, él ha decidido a él tienen que preguntar por qué ha decidido, nosotros como pueblos indígenas vamos discutir los programas nacionales que puedan favorecer al Estado Plurinacional”, indicó.
Según el representante, su sector participará del Congreso Nacional del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), previsto para el próximo 15, 16 y 17 de este mes en Montero Santa Cruz.
LA PAZ/Fides
