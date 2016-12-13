Fecha de publicación: Martes 13 de diciembre de 2016 -- 19:13

EPSAS amplia el horario de distribución de agua

Humberto Claure, gerente de EPSAS. (ABI)

Humberto Claure, gerente de EPSAS. (ABI)

La Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (EPSAS) anunció este martes un nuevo cronograma de provisión de agua para las zonas Este y Sur de la ciudad La Paz, además de la ampliación del horario de distribución por cañería a estos sectores.

Con el nuevo cronograma de distribución la horas de provisión por cañerías domiciliarias se amplia de tres a seis horas en unos casos y en algunas hasta de 12 cada tres días, explicó Humberto Claure, interventor de EPSAS.

El Interventor recordó que esta crisis será solucionada de forma progresiva en los próximos meses.

La distribución seguirá diferenciada en tres sectores.

La nueva distribución es la siguiente:

15542004_10212233792864137_375599913735860106_n

15442239_10212233789384050_6150543010074783254_n

15541999_10212233780023816_64535794870137476_n

LA PAZ/Fides

