EPSAS amplia el horario de distribución de agua

La Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (EPSAS) anunció este martes un nuevo cronograma de provisión de agua para las zonas Este y Sur de la ciudad La Paz, además de la ampliación del horario de distribución por cañería a estos sectores.
Con el nuevo cronograma de distribución la horas de provisión por cañerías domiciliarias se amplia de tres a seis horas en unos casos y en algunas hasta de 12 cada tres días, explicó Humberto Claure, interventor de EPSAS.
El Interventor recordó que esta crisis será solucionada de forma progresiva en los próximos meses.
La distribución seguirá diferenciada en tres sectores.
La nueva distribución es la siguiente:
LA PAZ/Fides
