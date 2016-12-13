Fijan precios para venta de agua embotellada

La Alcaldía de La Paz y la Cámara Departamental de Industria de La Paz (Cadinpaz) determinaron los precios de venta del agua embotellada..
“A través de estas reuniones y de las decisiones propias de la Cámara Departamental de Industria junto a las empresas embotelladoras de agua han determinado (…)informar a la población acerca de los precios”.
Revilla agregó que la Comuna realizará controles para evitar el sobreprecio y proceder a las sanciones respectivas.
“Como saben, nuestra Intendencia (la unidad de regulación) y el Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de La Paz no fijan precios, pero sí controlamos que se exhiban los precios y a partir de este comunicado que está emitiendo la Cámara de Industria de La Paz efectivamente vamos a tener un control que estos precios se exhiban de tal manera que esa sea la forma de evitar una especulación”, indicó en conferencia de prensa Luis Revilla.
En la conferencia, el Alcalde estuvo acompañado por el presidente de la Cadinpaz, Ibo Blazicevic, y por el secretario Municipal de Desarrollo Económico, Sergio Siles.
Blazicevic dio a conocer a los periodistas la lista de precios y las marcas y resaltó el trabajo conjunto para evitar los sobreprecios.
“Hemos conocido a través del municipio que se estaría dando cierta especulación en algunos productos y en especial con el agua embotellada. (…) En ese sentido hemos iniciado un trabajo conjunto con la Alcaldía”.
Las personas que tengan alguna denuncia pueden llamar a la unidad de regulación 800140217.
Desde el 8 de noviembre la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (EPSAS) implementó un racionamiento en 94 barrios de la zona Sur y de la ladera Este de la ciudad debido a la reducción de los niveles en las represas de Hampaturi e Incachaca.
Los precios
Empresa Embol
Botella 600 mil (unidad) con y sin gas, Bs 4
Botella 2 lt (unidad) con gas y sin gas, Bs 5,50
Botella 2,50 lt (unidad) sin gas, Bs 6,50
Botellón 6 lt (unidad) sin gas, Bs 14
Empresa Fres-kita
Botella 350 ml (12 unidades), Bs 28,80
Botella 600 ml (12 unidades), Bs 35
Botella 1 litro (6 unidades), Bs 20
Botella 2 litros (6 unidades), Bs 30
Botellón 20 litros, Bs 25
Empresa Delizia
Sachett 500 ml, Bs 0,50
Botella 600 ml, Bs 3
Botella 2 litros, Bs 5
Botella 5 litros, Bs 10
Empresa La Cascada
Botella 600 ml (12 unidades), Bs 28
Botella Sport 600 ml (12 unidades), Bs 30
Botella 2 litros (6 unidades), Bs 25
Botellón 20 litros, Bs 20
Empresa Prodelac (Santa Isabel)
Sachett 400 ml (10 unidades), Bs 4
Botella 600 ml (12 unidades), Bs 26
Botella Sport 600 ml (12 unidades), Bs 28
Botella 5 litros, Bs 12
Botella 20 litros, Bs 20
Empresa Klaryt
Botella 20 litros, Bs 25
LA PAZ/Con datos del GAMLP
