Liga adelanta partidos y unifica horarios

Mediante una nota oficializada por el Comité Técnico de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano (Lfpb), oficializaron que los partidos en los que involucra a los elencos de Bolívar y The Strongest que se juegan la posibilidad de salir campeones se jugarán en horario unificado, además adelantaron dos cotejos de la penúltima y última fecha a jugarse entre el miércoles y sábado.
Cumplida la vigésima jornada y como quedó la tabla de posiciones del Campeonato Apertura de la Liga, los directivos oficializaron los horarios y fechas para las dos últimas fechas del certamen en el que el primer puesto está peleado por dos equipos paceños que además son viejos conocidos.
“Encontramos los mejores caminos para evitar susceptibilidades, además atendimos un pedido del club Wilstermann y la empresa que se hace cargo de la transmisión de los partidos en directo”, explicó Enrique Conde, presidente del Comité Técnico de la Liga. “Para tomar esta determinación buscamos equidad; es muy complicado cuando los clubes solicitan los horarios que mejor les parezca”.
Con esos adelantos para la vigésima primera fecha se programaron los siguientes partidos: sábado 17 de diciembre, jugarán los equipos de San José y Universitario en la ciudad de Oruro en el estadio Jesús Bermúdez, a partir de las 15:00.
En tanto que el domingo 18 se jugarán cinco encuentros: a las 15:00 Petrolero recibirá la visita de Nacional Potosí en Yacuiba. A la misma hora en Montero se enfrentarán Guairá con Sport Boys. A partir de las 16:00 en la Villa Imperial medirán fuerzas Real Potosí con Wilstermann.
Mientras que a las 15:30 en Santa Cruz el elenco de Oriente Petrolero jugará con The Strongest, en el mismo horario en la ciudad de La Paz el equipo de Bolívar rivalizará con Blooming. Estos dos compromisos son considerados de alto riesgo, ya que cada uno de los planteles paceños dependen de sus resultados para lograr el título, la ventaja del celeste sobre el atigrado se redujo a una unidad.
Para la última fecha liguera también adelantaron un cotejo, que se jugará éste miércoles en la ciudad de Cochabamba a partir de las 20:00, los elencos de Wilstermann y Petrolero volverán a verse las caras. El miércoles 21 de diciembre se disputarán cinco cotejos: a las 15:30 en Warnes jugarán Sport Boys con Bolívar y en La Paz medirán fuerzas The Strongest y San José.
A las 20:00 se disputarán tres partidos: Blooming con Real Potosí (En Santa Cruz), Universitario con Guabirá (Sucre) y Nacional Potosí con Oriente Petrolero (Villa Imperial). Con esos partidos finalizará el Campeonato Apertura, salvo que se produzca un empate en puntos para definir al ganador, de ser así la Comisión Técnica propondrá que el partido definitorio se dispute el viernes 23 de diciembre en cancha neutral.
LA PAZ/APG
