Fecha de publicación: Martes 13 de diciembre de 2016 -- 08:17

Piden captura del socio paraguayo de Lamia

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, informó que la Fiscalía inició el trámite para la captura internacional de Marco Antonio Rocha, uno de los socios de la empresa LaMía que en noviembre pasado viajó a Paraguay y debe encarar un proceso penal por el accidente de un avión de su compañía en Colombia.

“La Fiscalía ha tramitado, como Interpol, como Policía, se ha solicitado que se emita una orden de captura internacional”, aseveró a los periodistas en la ciudad de Cochabamba.

El mes pasado, el vuelo 933 de LaMia se estrelló en la región de Antioquia, Colombia, ese accidente dejó como saldo 71 muertos y seis heridos entre los que estaban jugadores y cuerpo técnico del equipo brasileño de fútbol Chapecoense y una veintena de periodistas.

Según Romero, el pedido para la captura internacional de Rocha se hizo por medio un requerimiento fiscal que fue presentado a un juez que está a cargo del proceso de investigación sobre el accidente aéreo del caso.

“Estamos esperando que la autoridad judicial defina porque la orden de captura internacional con sello rojo tiene que ser solicitada mediante orden judicial para que sea notificada a Francia y de ahí pueda ser notificada a la Policía Internacional”, sostuvo.

La autoridad dijo que la Fiscalía comenzó el trámite una vez que un informe de la Dirección General de Migración estableció que viajó cinco días antes del accidente aéreo a Asunción, Paraguay, y decidió posiblemente no volver al país por el proceso judicial iniciado en su contra.

La querella penal del caso fue presentada contra Marco Antonio Rocha Benegas (copropietario de LaMia), Gustavo Vargas Gamboa (gerente general de LaMia) y Celia Castedo Monasterios (funcionaria de la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares de la Navegación Aérea, Aasana).

Los delitos denunciados son incumplimiento de deberes, uso indebido de influencias, desastres en medio de transporte, homicidio, homicidio culposo y lesiones gravísimas y lesiones culposas.

COCHABAMBA

24 comments on “Piden captura del socio paraguayo de Lamia

  2. Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite
    reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think
    about worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal.
    Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

    Responder

  6. Excellent blog here! Also your web site so much up very fast!

    What web host are you using? Can I am getting your associate link in your host?
    I want my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Responder

  10. It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.

    I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things
    or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this
    article. I desire to read even more things about it!

    Responder

  13. you are truly a good webmaster. The site loading velocity is amazing.
    It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
    Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a excellent
    job on this topic!

    Responder

  16. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. That is a very
    smartly written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your useful info.
    Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.

    Responder

  17. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort
    of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website.
    Reading this info So i’m satisfied to express that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I
    came upon just what I needed. I such a lot certainly will make certain to do not disregard this site and give it a
    glance regularly.

    Responder

  18. You really make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I in finding this matter to
    be really one thing that I think I would never understand.

    It sort of feels too complicated and extremely huge for me.
    I am looking ahead in your subsequent submit, I will try to
    get the hang of it!

    Responder

  19. Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
    it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Other then that, excellent blog!

    Responder

  20. Simply want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness to
    your post is just cool and i can assume you are
    knowledgeable in this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grasp your RSS feed to keep updated with approaching post.
    Thank you a million and please carry on the rewarding work.

    Responder

  21. Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that
    it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
    I will appreciate if you continue this in future.

    Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  23. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few
    of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.

    I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the
    same results.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>