Piden captura del socio paraguayo de Lamia

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, informó que la Fiscalía inició el trámite para la captura internacional de Marco Antonio Rocha, uno de los socios de la empresa LaMía que en noviembre pasado viajó a Paraguay y debe encarar un proceso penal por el accidente de un avión de su compañía en Colombia.
“La Fiscalía ha tramitado, como Interpol, como Policía, se ha solicitado que se emita una orden de captura internacional”, aseveró a los periodistas en la ciudad de Cochabamba.
El mes pasado, el vuelo 933 de LaMia se estrelló en la región de Antioquia, Colombia, ese accidente dejó como saldo 71 muertos y seis heridos entre los que estaban jugadores y cuerpo técnico del equipo brasileño de fútbol Chapecoense y una veintena de periodistas.
Según Romero, el pedido para la captura internacional de Rocha se hizo por medio un requerimiento fiscal que fue presentado a un juez que está a cargo del proceso de investigación sobre el accidente aéreo del caso.
“Estamos esperando que la autoridad judicial defina porque la orden de captura internacional con sello rojo tiene que ser solicitada mediante orden judicial para que sea notificada a Francia y de ahí pueda ser notificada a la Policía Internacional”, sostuvo.
La autoridad dijo que la Fiscalía comenzó el trámite una vez que un informe de la Dirección General de Migración estableció que viajó cinco días antes del accidente aéreo a Asunción, Paraguay, y decidió posiblemente no volver al país por el proceso judicial iniciado en su contra.
La querella penal del caso fue presentada contra Marco Antonio Rocha Benegas (copropietario de LaMia), Gustavo Vargas Gamboa (gerente general de LaMia) y Celia Castedo Monasterios (funcionaria de la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares de la Navegación Aérea, Aasana).
Los delitos denunciados son incumplimiento de deberes, uso indebido de influencias, desastres en medio de transporte, homicidio, homicidio culposo y lesiones gravísimas y lesiones culposas.
COCHABAMBA
