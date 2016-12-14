Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 14 de diciembre de 2016 -- 20:33

ABC cerrará por ocho horas la vía Cochabamba-Santa Cruz

Cortarán el paso para rehabilitar el paso en la zona de El Sillar. (Foto referencial)

Cortarán el paso para rehabilitar el paso en la zona de El Sillar. (Foto referencial)

La Administradora Boliviana de Carreteras (ABC) informó el miércoles que realizará un corte de tráfico vehicular en el tramo Locotal – Padrezama, en la carretera Cochabamba-Santa Cruz, desde las 06.00 hasta las 14.00 del jueves.

“La restricción de la circulación permitirá terminar concluir  los trabajos de rehabilitación que se ejecutan en el kilómetro 115 + 500 de la zona de El Sillar”, indica parte el comunicado de prensa.

Los retenes de Aguirre, Villa Tunari y el puesto de control de Locotal son los puntos de control para el cumplimiento de la restricción del tráfico vehicular.

Además, la ABC recomienda a los usuarios y choferes que transitan por esta ruta tomar las precauciones necesarias.

LA PAZ/Fides

