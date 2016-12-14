ABC cerrará por ocho horas la vía Cochabamba-Santa Cruz

La Administradora Boliviana de Carreteras (ABC) informó el miércoles que realizará un corte de tráfico vehicular en el tramo Locotal – Padrezama, en la carretera Cochabamba-Santa Cruz, desde las 06.00 hasta las 14.00 del jueves.
“La restricción de la circulación permitirá terminar concluir los trabajos de rehabilitación que se ejecutan en el kilómetro 115 + 500 de la zona de El Sillar”, indica parte el comunicado de prensa.
Los retenes de Aguirre, Villa Tunari y el puesto de control de Locotal son los puntos de control para el cumplimiento de la restricción del tráfico vehicular.
Además, la ABC recomienda a los usuarios y choferes que transitan por esta ruta tomar las precauciones necesarias.
LA PAZ/Fides
