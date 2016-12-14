Cuatro personas detenidas por llevar cocaína liquida en su estómago

Cuatro personas de nacionalidad peruana fueron aprehendidas en la ciudad de Cochabamba por la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico en el hospital Viedma acusados de transportar cocaína en sus estómagos, informó el coronel Lizandro Patiño director de la fuerza antidroga cochabambina.
“El lunes efectivos de la FELCN acudieron a un llamado de la sala de emergencias del hospital Viedma. En el centro médico una persona actuaba de forma violenta y con notaria conducta de haber consumido algún tipo de narcótico, por procedimiento se revisó sus pertenencias y no se encontró drogas”, relató el uniformado
“Después se pidió un examen de rayos X, donde en su estómago se encontró sombras y de inmediato se realizó un procedimiento quirúrgico y se encontró 23 envoltorios de látex, y en su interior cocaína líquida”, informó el policía.
El detenido estaba acompañado por otras cuatro personas las cuales también fueron sometidas a exámenes de rayos X y encontrado en ellos 91 capsulas con el alcaloide en su estado líquido, que peso un total de cuatro kilos 400 gramos.
Los cuatro aprehendidos son de nacionalidad peruana de acuerdo a sus documentos de identidad.
Los cuatros serán presentados ante el juez cautelar la tarde de este miércoles, acusados de tráfico de drogas.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
