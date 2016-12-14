Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 14 de diciembre de 2016 -- 19:31

Impuestos recauda Bs 4.150 millones por pagos y deuda

Impuestos recaudó 4.150 millones de bolivianos. (Internet)

A 17 días del vencimiento del plazo establecido en la Ley de Modificaciones al Código Tributario, el Servicio de Impuestos Nacionales (SIN) informó que 86.125 contribuyentes se beneficiaron con las facilidades que otorga la norma y recaudó 4.150.900.746 bolivianos por pagos y deuda por Facilidades de Pago.

De ese monto, 3.278.135.094 bolivianos corresponde a pagos realizados en efectivo en todo el país entre el 1 de julio al 12 de diciembre del presente año y 872.765.652 bolivianos a la deuda por Facilidades de Pago, según una nota de prensa.

La Ley Nº 812 de Modificaciones al Código Tributario establece que hasta el 31 de diciembre del presente año los contribuyentes pueden pagar su deuda tributaria o acogerse a las Facilidades de Pago con una tasa de interés reducida del 4% y un descuento de la multa hasta del 60%.

“Cualquier contribuyente grande, mediano o pequeño puede acogerse a estas facilidades y ventajas con el fin de regularizar su situación tributaria hasta el 31 de diciembre de este año. Por tanto, puede pagar su deuda o acogerse a las facilidades de pago con una tasa de interés del 4% y un descuento de la multa hasta del 60%”, sostuvo el Presidente Ejecutivo de la Administración Tributaria, Mario Cazón.

Las y los contribuyentes que no se acojan a estos beneficios hasta el 31 de diciembre deberán pagar su deuda tributaria con un interés variable de acuerdo a los días de mora.

LA PAZ/Fides con información de Impuestos

